Yext Earns "Leader" Distinction Across Five Categories from G2

To compile its quarterly grid reports, G2 assigns a score to companies based on positive customer reviews, then maps them into four quadrants: niche, contenders, high performers, and leaders. On top of the leader distinctions, Yext's G2 reviews earned it additional badges in each category:

"Easiest Admin" on G2's overall Usability index for Enterprise Search Software

"Easiest to Use" on the Mid-Market Usability index for Local SEO, Local Listings Management, and Local Marketing Software

"Users Most Likely to Recommend" on the Mid-Market Results index for Local SEO Software

"Best Relationship" on the Enterprise Relationship index for Local Listings Management Software

"Best Meets Requirements" on the Mid-Market Usability index for Local SEO and Local Marketing Software

"We're humbled by the amount of positive feedback that our customers have shared on G2, making it possible for us to be named a leader across multiple categories," said Marc Ferrentino, Chief Strategy Officer at Yext. "We've added a number of exciting solutions to our answers search platform, and that means we can help even more businesses forge better relationships with their customers through best-in-class search experiences."

Learn more about Yext's comprehensive search platform here.

About Yext

The ultimate source for official answers about a business online should be the business itself. However, when consumers ask questions on company websites, too often they are left in the dark with wrong answers. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud, solves this problem by organizing a business's facts so it can provide official answers to consumer questions — wherever people search. Starting with the company website, then extending across search engines and voice assistants, businesses around the world, like T-Mobile, Jaguar Land Rover, BBVA USA, and Kiehl's — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve the search experience on their websites and across the entire search ecosystem.

Yext's mission is to help businesses and organizations around the world deliver official answers everywhere people search. Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area.

CONTACT: Amanda Kontor, [email protected]

SOURCE Yext, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.yext.com

