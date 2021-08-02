Yext Establishes First Public Sector Team with Laurie "LC" Cook as VP, Public Sector

"Yext has laid a solid foundation in the public sector, having built impressive trust and credibility helping the WHO and U.S. State Department deliver accurate COVID-related information during the pandemic," said Cook. "I'm looking forward to building on that foundation and building out a team dedicated to bringing out the full potential of Yext's AI search platform in a sector where it can truly make an impact."

Prior to joining Yext, Cook served as the Vice President of Public Sector at Blue Prism, where she was responsible for leading a sales and alliances team in the robotic process automation (RPA) market. Previously, she was Federal Civilian Sales Account Director for the Department of Commerce at SAS Institute, an analytics software company, as well as Manager of Federal Civilian Sales at LexisNexis.

Cook's impressive work in the public sector has also earned her ten federal sales leadership awards in the past 12 years, including a FedScoop 50 Award for Leadership in Industry.

"We couldn't be more excited for LC to join Yext as our first-ever Vice President of Public Sector," said Brian Distelburger, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Operating Officer of Yext. "Her unmatched energy, deep industry knowledge, and appreciation for the impact that AI search technology can have is going to be critical to our success in serving the public sector."

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the AI Search Company and is on a mission to transform the enterprise with AI search.

With the explosion of information and data online, search has never been more important. However, while the world of consumer search has innovated over time, enterprise search has not. In fact, the majority of enterprise search is powered by outdated keyword search technology that only scans for keywords and delivers a list of hyperlinks rather than actually answering questions.

Yext, the AI Search Company, offers a modern, AI-powered Answers Platform that understands natural language so that when people ask questions about a business online they get direct answers – not links.

Brands like Verizon, Vanguard, Subway and Marriott — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve their business with answers-led AI search.

CONTACT: Amanda Kontor, [email protected]

SOURCE Yext, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.yext.com

