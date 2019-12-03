Yext Fall '19 Product Release Now Available For General Access
With a new Conversion Tracking feature, integrations with Uber and Trustpilot, and more, businesses now have more ways to take back control of their facts online with Yext.
NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, today announced the general availability of its Fall '19 Product Release. Yext launched Conversion Tracking, which enables businesses to track how many of their clicks are converting to customers. For the first time, Yext clients can define what conversions matter most to them, from orders placed to appointments booked, and attribute a monetary value to evaluate their performance across search.
The Fall '19 Release debuts for general access on the heels of the launch of Yext Answers at Yext's ONWARD19 conference in October.
"With the launch of Answers this fall, Yext transformed search on business websites to drive a great customer experience and increase conversions with natural language processing. Today the launch of Conversion Tracking gives businesses a powerful tool to quantify revenue driven both on business websites and across search," said Marc Ferrentino, Chief Strategy Officer of Yext. "This new feature allows businesses to understand not just how successful they are in search through the clicks they generate, but how many of those clicks actually convert to customers."
The Conversion Tracking feature gives business flexibility through customization, allowing them to decide which actions — booking an appointment, placing an order, filling out a form, requesting driving directions, and more — constitute a conversion. Businesses can also leverage an analytics dashboard to gain insight into those conversions across their listings, pages, and Answers search results, and identify opportunities for improvement.
The Fall '19 Product Release includes:
- Conversion Tracking: Whether it is placing an order, requesting driving directions, or another action, conversion means something different to every business. Now, Yext clients can define exactly which customer action constitutes a conversion in the platform and tie real transactional dollars to each one. By tracking their performance this way across all digital properties powered by Yext, they can understand exactly how much value their clicks are generating across search engines and their own sites.
- Added Integrations: The Yext Knowledge Network now features new platforms to give businesses more control over their brand across the Internet. Yext clients can now publish facts from Yext to Uber, so riders can find and select the precise destination they need. Yext also announced a new integration with Trustpilot so businesses with Trustpilot accounts can manage location-based reviews directly from Yext.
- FAQ Pages: With consumers asking more questions in search, businesses can now deliver answers through search-ready webpages that are built from frequently asked questions stored in the Yext platform. FAQ Pages influence rich snippets in search results as well as ranking in organic search.
About Yext
The customer journey starts with a question, and every day consumers search for answers about brands. However, they are increasingly served false or misleading information from sources other than the brand. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, exists to help brands regain and maintain a direct relationship with their customers. With a mission to provide perfect answers everywhere, Yext puts businesses in control of their facts online by delivering brand verified answers straight from the source — wherever their customers are searching. Companies like Taco Bell, Marriott, Jaguar-Land Rover, and businesses around the world use Yext to take back control of the customer journey, starting on their own website.
Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area.
