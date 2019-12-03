Yext Fall '19 Product Release Now Available For General Access

"With the launch of Answers this fall, Yext transformed search on business websites to drive a great customer experience and increase conversions with natural language processing. Today the launch of Conversion Tracking gives businesses a powerful tool to quantify revenue driven both on business websites and across search," said Marc Ferrentino, Chief Strategy Officer of Yext. "This new feature allows businesses to understand not just how successful they are in search through the clicks they generate, but how many of those clicks actually convert to customers."

The Conversion Tracking feature gives business flexibility through customization, allowing them to decide which actions — booking an appointment, placing an order, filling out a form, requesting driving directions, and more — constitute a conversion. Businesses can also leverage an analytics dashboard to gain insight into those conversions across their listings, pages, and Answers search results, and identify opportunities for improvement.

The Fall '19 Product Release includes:

Conversion Tracking: Whether it is placing an order, requesting driving directions, or another action, conversion means something different to every business. Now, Yext clients can define exactly which customer action constitutes a conversion in the platform and tie real transactional dollars to each one. By tracking their performance this way across all digital properties powered by Yext, they can understand exactly how much value their clicks are generating across search engines and their own sites.





FAQ Pages: With consumers asking more questions in search, businesses can now deliver answers through search-ready webpages that are built from frequently asked questions stored in the Yext platform. FAQ Pages influence rich snippets in search results as well as ranking in organic search.

Learn more about the Fall '19 Product Release.

