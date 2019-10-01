Yext, Inc. to Hold Investor and Analyst Session at ONWARD19

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the platform for Brand Verified Answers in search, today announced that it will hold an Investor and Analyst Session on Wednesday, October 30 from 3:00 p.m. (ET) to 5:00 p.m. (ET) during ONWARD19.

Yext executives are expected to speak during the program, including Howard Lerman, CEO; Steve Cakebread, CFO; Jim Steele, President and CRO; Marc Ferrentino, CSO; Wendi Sturgis, CEO Europe; David Rudnitsky, EVP Enterprise Sales; Patrick Blair, EVP Commercial Business and Mary Fratto Rowe, EVP and Chief Customer Officer.

ONWARD19: The Future of Search, brings more than 1,600 attendees, speakers, and sponsors to explore the paradigm shift in search from chaotic results to verified answers, and how organizations can deliver those answers in high-intent moments. ONWARD19 will take place October 29-30, 2019 at the Marriott Marquis in New York.

Yext's Investor and Analyst Session will be webcast live on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, starting at approximately 3:00 pm (ET) / 12:00 pm (PT). To attend in person please email Conrad Grodd at conrad@yext.com . Limited space is available.

The live webcast will be available on Yext's Investor Relations website at https://investors.yext.com . A replay will be made available until November 27, 2019.

About Yext

The customer journey starts with a question. And consumers expect answers. Yext puts businesses in control of their facts online with brand-verified answers in search. By serving accurate, consistent, brand-verified answers to consumer questions, Yext delivers authoritative information straight from the source — the business itself — no matter where or how customers are searching. Taco Bell, Marriott, Jaguar Land Rover, and businesses around the globe use Yext to capture consumer intent and drive digital discovery, engagement, and revenue — all from a single source of truth. Yext's mission is to provide perfect answers everywhere.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo and the Washington, D.C. area.

For Further Information Contact:

Investor Relations:

Conrad Grodd

IR@yext.com

SOURCE Yext, Inc.

