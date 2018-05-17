A live webcast of the call will be available on Yext's website at http://investors.yext.com. Interested participants may also access the conference call by dialing 1.877.883.0383 (domestic participants) or 1.412.902.6506 (international participants) using the passcode 4352846.

An audio replay of the call will be available through Thursday, June 7, 2018, and may be accessed by dialing 1.877.344.7529 (domestic participants) or 1.412.317.0088 (international participants) and using the passcode 10120639.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading Digital Knowledge Management (DKM) platform. Yext's mission is to give companies control over their brand experiences across the digital universe of maps, apps, search engines, voice assistants, and other intelligent services that drive consumer discovery, decision, and action. Today, thousands of businesses including brands like Taco Bell, Rite Aid, and Steward Health use the Yext Knowledge Engine™ to manage their digital knowledge in order to boost brand engagement, drive foot traffic, and increase sales.



Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work® as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Paris, Tyson's Corner, San Francisco, Shanghai, and Tokyo. For more information, visit www.yext.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yext-inc-to-report-first-quarter-financial-results-on-may-31-2018-300650625.html

SOURCE Yext, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.yext.com

