Yext, Inc. to Report Third Quarter FY 2020 Financial Results on December 5, 2019

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Yext Investor Relations website at http://investors.yext.com . A live dial-in is available domestically at (877) 883-0383 and internationally at (412) 902-6506, passcode 6808209.

A replay will be available domestically at (877)-344-7529 or internationally at (412) 317-0088, passcode 10136844, until midnight (ET) December 12, 2019.

About Yext

The customer journey starts with a question, and every day consumers search for answers about brands. However, they are increasingly served false or misleading information from sources other than the brand. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, exists to help brands regain and maintain a direct relationship with their customers. With a mission to provide perfect answers everywhere, Yext puts businesses in control of their facts online by delivering brand verified answers straight from the source — wherever their customers are searching. Companies like Taco Bell, Marriott, Jaguar-Land Rover, and businesses around the world use Yext to take back control of the customer journey, starting on their own website.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area.

