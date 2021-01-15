Yext Kicks Off 2021 with Best Workplace Awards from Fortune and Built In

The Fortune ranking considered more than 44,000 employee surveys from companies across the region, and evaluated more than 60 elements of the employee experience such as trust in leaders, respect of others, fairness of workplace decisions, and team camaraderie.

Built In determined winners algorithmically by evaluating a company's score in several categories, including compensation, benefits, programs, remote culture, and commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"We're proud to have our workplace and benefits be recognized as being among the best," said Brian "Skip" Schipper, Chief People Officer at Yext. "We work hard to empower our team with the resources and environment to be collaborative and productive — whether in-person or remote — to build products and a platform that enables great customer experiences."

A global company with more than 1,200 employees and 18 offices worldwide, Yext offers a comprehensive benefits program, holistic wellness program, flexible vacation, six Employee Resource Groups, and much more. It has garnered several awards, including being named a best workplace in New York, in technology, and for parents.

"Talented people in the Bay Area want to work for organizations where they can be part of something innovative and impactful," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Organizations like Yext are attracting these candidates because of their great workplace culture where employees feel like their job is meaningful and that they can maximize their human potential."

"These companies raise the bar for cultural excellence and the ability to adapt to meet changing needs of employees," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer of Built In. "The 2021 winners show a commitment not just to creating meaningful cultures but to delivering talent needs as they change in a dynamic landscape. We're thrilled to extend our congratulations to the winners."

Read more about Yext's award-winning workplace here.

About Yext

The ultimate source for official answers about a business online should be the business itself. However, when consumers ask questions on company websites, too often they are left in the dark with wrong answers. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud, solves this problem by organizing a business's facts so it can provide official answers to consumer questions — wherever people search. Starting with the company website, then extending across search engines and voice assistants, businesses around the world, like T-Mobile, Jaguar Land Rover, BBVA USA, and Kiehl's — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve the search experience on their websites and across the entire search ecosystem.

Yext's mission is to help businesses and organizations around the world deliver official answers everywhere people search. Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area — and work-from-home offices all around the world.

