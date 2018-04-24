Yext Knowledge Assistant Learns 15 New Skills with Spring '18 Release

"The Yext Knowledge Assistant is now even smarter," said Marc Ferrentino, Chief Strategy Officer, Yext. "Since we launched the Knowledge Assistant a few months ago, we've seen rapid adoption as businesses have not only updated key information about their brands on the go, but have also sought answers about how they're performing. With today's release, the Knowledge Assistant can now answer crucial questions about how your customers see and interact with you across the digital universe."

The Knowledge Assistant is Yext's intelligent, conversational user interface that allows Yext users to manage the public facts about their brands and understand how customers engage with them using SMS text messaging or Facebook Messenger.

Now, Yext users can also update their standard business hours and featured messages displayed in search, add new types of images to their profiles on Google and Facebook and other Yext-powered properties, and ask the Knowledge Assistant for new answers and actions, like:

"Update my hours."

"Update my Featured Message."

"Update my logo."

"Update my headshot."

"Add a photo."

"Update my Facebook profile photo."

"Update my Facebook cover photo."

"Update my Google profile photo."

"Update my Google cover photo."

"Show me my hours."

"Show me my phone number."

"Show me my analytics."

"What's my average rating?"

"How many reviews do I have?"

"Show me my reviews."

Additional features in the Spring '18 Release include:

Automatic Competitor Detection: Yext's Competitive Intelligence feature now automatically identifies the competitors that show up most frequently alongside a brand.

Yext's Competitive Intelligence feature now automatically identifies the competitors that show up most frequently alongside a brand. Templated Review Response: Businesses can create and leverage a library of review responses in order to respond to customer feedback rapidly.

Businesses can create and leverage a library of review responses in order to respond to customer feedback rapidly. Enhanced Uploads & Notifications: New capabilities enable Yext users to update digital knowledge in bulk and stay informed on their own schedule.

"Just as conversational UIs like chatbots and voice search are booming in consumer services, they are incredibly valuable in business, where speed and ease of use are critical. We built the Knowledge Assistant to bring the convenience and power of conversational UI to Digital Knowledge Management, and today's announcement marks a leap forward in the sophistication of this new technology," Ferrentino said.

For more information on the Spring '18 Product Release, visit the Spring '18 Release Notes.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading Digital Knowledge Management (DKM) platform. Yext's mission is to give companies control over their brand experiences across the digital universe of maps, apps, search engines, voice assistants, and other intelligent services that drive consumer discovery, decision, and action. Today, thousands of businesses including brands like Taco Bell, Rite Aid, and Steward Health use the Yext Knowledge Engine™ to manage their digital knowledge in order to boost brand engagement, drive foot traffic, and increase sales.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work® as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Paris, Tyson's Corner, San Francisco, Shanghai, and Tokyo. For more information, visit www.yext.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yext-knowledge-assistant-learns-15-new-skills-with-spring-18-release-300634951.html

SOURCE Yext, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.yext.com

