Yext Launches New Podcast, Yext Talks: The Next Wave

Hosted by Yext's Christian Ward, Chief Data Officer, and Josh Grau, Chief Marketing Officer, The Next Wave will cover an array of topics on the growing influence of digital on legacy models — from the transformation of local businesses online to best practices when designing for audiences with disabilities.

In the first episode, Ward and Grau will introduce the series and discuss why website search hasn't evolved since 1999, how NLP and AI will shape the search industry, and more. Subsequent episodes will be released each week, featuring the following guests:

Seth Godin , bestselling author, Akimbo podcast host, and founder of the altMBA, on the next wave of marketing.

, bestselling author, Akimbo podcast host, and founder of the altMBA, on the next wave of marketing. April Underwood , Founder and CEO of Nearby and former Chief Product Officer of Slack, on the next wave of empowering local businesses.

, Founder and CEO of Nearby and former Chief Product Officer of Slack, on the next wave of empowering local businesses. MJ DePalma , Head of Global Multicultural & Inclusive Marketing at Microsoft, and Kelli Kemery , Senior Market Research Manager at Microsoft, on the next wave of accessible digital design.

, Head of Global Multicultural & Inclusive Marketing at Microsoft, and , Senior Market Research Manager at Microsoft, on the next wave of accessible digital design. Sarah Robb O'Hagan , CEO at EXOS and former President of Equinox and Gatorade, on the next wave of digital and connected fitness.

, CEO at EXOS and former President of Equinox and Gatorade, on the next wave of digital and connected fitness. Steve Kalifowitz , Chief Marketing Officer of Crypto.com, on the next wave of digital currency and assets, like NFTs.

"As a search company, we know that so many of the questions businesses are getting online are related to people trying to figure out the new normal in a post-pandemic world," said Josh Grau, Chief Marketing Officer at Yext and co-host of Yext Talks: The Next Wave. "While there are still many unknowns, the one thing we can count on is that even more of our time will be spent online. Our podcast aims to reveal what tech innovations are on the horizon to make our digital lives that much better — and what's already here."

Listeners can find The Next Wave podcast on Spotify , Apple Podcasts , and the Yext Talks page . Soon, they will also be able to listen on additional platforms like Google Podcasts and Stitcher.

Listen to the first episode of The Next Wave podcast here , and learn more about the Yext Talks content series here .

About Yext

The ultimate source for official answers about a business online should be the business itself. However, when consumers ask questions on company websites, too often they are left in the dark with wrong answers. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud, solves this problem by organizing a business's facts so it can provide official answers to consumer questions — wherever people search. Starting with the company website, then extending across search engines and voice assistants, businesses around the world, like T-Mobile, Jaguar Land Rover, BBVA USA, and Kiehl's — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve the search experience on their websites and across the entire search ecosystem.

Yext's mission is to help businesses and organizations around the world deliver official answers everywhere people search. Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area.

CONTACT: Amanda Kontor, [email protected]

SOURCE Yext, Inc.

