Yext Named A 2020 Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality by Human Rights Campaign Foundation

Yext earned the highest possible scores across the survey's five categories, which evaluate the company's non-discrimination policies, employment benefits, demonstrated competency and accountability surrounding LGBTQ diversity and inclusion, public commitment to LGBTQ equality, and responsible citizenship.

"Yext is proud to have earned a 100% on the Corporate Equality Index and the distinction of Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality," said Brian "Skip" Schipper, Chief People Officer at Yext. "Yexters who identify as LGBTQ reflect the diversity of the customers and communities we serve and support. Our company is stronger because of our diversity and our inclusive culture that values every Yexter and encourages everyone to bring their whole selves to work"

"The corporate community has worked with us to adopt LGBTQ-inclusive policies, practices and benefits, establishing the Corporate Equality Index as a primary driving force for LGBTQ workplace inclusion in America and across the globe," said HRC President Alphonso David. "These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do — it is also the best business decision."

Yext demonstrates its support of the LGBTQ community with several diversity initiatives, including EXPRESS, the company's employee resource group (ERG) dedicated to LGBTQ employees and allies. EXPRESS regularly hosts in-office conversations with LGBTQ rights advocates, organizes service trips in support of the LGBTQ community, and more.

About Yext

The customer journey starts with a question, and every day consumers search for answers about brands. However, they are increasingly served false or misleading information from sources other than the brand. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, exists to help brands regain and maintain a direct relationship with their customers. With a mission to provide perfect answers everywhere, Yext puts businesses in control of their facts online by delivering brand verified answers straight from the source — wherever their customers are searching. Companies like Taco Bell, Marriott, Jaguar-Land Rover, and businesses around the world use Yext to take back control of the customer journey, starting on their own website.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area.

