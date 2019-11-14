Yext Named a Best Workplace for Parents on Fortune's 2019 Best Companies to Work For List

"Yext is proud to be recognized as a Best Workplace for Parents," said Brian "Skip" Schipper, Chief People Officer at Yext. "We think it's important to support our employees who choose to be parents through comprehensive and flexible parental leave, mentorship programs, and more. Our goal is to support Yext families through impactful programs and services."

To deepen its commitment to supporting families, Yext introduced an employee resource group called EXPAND with the mission of providing resources to employees who are parents. Employees have the opportunity to participate in social events like the Yext Families Fair, Take Your Kids to Work Day, talks from guest speakers, and a mentorship program between expecting and current parents, among other family-oriented activities.

In addition to employee resource groups like EXPAND, Yext offers internal mobility opportunities, stocked kitchens, inter-company sports teams, in-house meditation classes, and many other benefits. The company has also been ranked a Best Workplace in New York, Best Workplace in Technology, Best Workplace for Women, and more by Great Place to Work and Fortune.

Click here to learn more about Yext's award-winning workplace and open positions.

About Yext

The customer journey starts with a question, and every day consumers search for answers about brands. However, they are increasingly served false or misleading information from sources other than the brand. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, exists to help brands regain and maintain a direct relationship with their customers. With a mission to provide perfect answers everywhere, Yext puts businesses in control of their facts online by delivering brand verified answers straight from the source — wherever their customers are searching. Companies like Taco Bell, Marriott, Jaguar-Land Rover, and businesses around the world use Yext to take back control of the customer journey, starting on their own website.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area.

