Yext Named A Great Place to Work on Fortune's 2019 Best Companies to Work For List

Two years after its successful IPO, Yext continues to grow on a global scale. The company has previously announced plans not only to hire 500 employees in New York, 500 employees in Virginia, and 200 employees in Germany over the next five years, but also to move to a new nine-floor headquarters, the Yext Building , in Chelsea in 2020.

Yext offers active employee resource groups, internal mobility opportunities, stocked kitchens, inter-company sports teams, in-house meditation classes, and mentoring programs, among many other benefits.

In addition to being ranked a Best Small and Medium-sized Company to Work For, Yext has been named a Best Workplace in New York, Best Workplace in Technology, Best Workplace for Women, and more by Great Place to Work and Fortune.

To learn more about Yext's award-winning workplace and open positions, visit our careers page.

About Yext

The customer journey starts with a question, and every day consumers search for answers about brands. However, they are increasingly served false or misleading information from sources other than the brand. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, exists to help brands regain and maintain a direct relationship with their customers. With a mission to provide perfect answers everywhere, Yext puts businesses in control of their facts online by delivering brand verified answers straight from the source — wherever their customers are searching. Companies like Taco Bell, Marriott, Jaguar-Land Rover, and businesses around the world use Yext to take back control of the customer journey, starting on their own website.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding plans to hire employees and the growth of our business. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "seeks to" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Actual events or results may differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, and these differences may be material and adverse. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, including but not limited to those detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof or to conform such statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

SOURCE Yext, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.yext.com

