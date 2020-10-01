Yext Named a Top 15 Workplace on Fortune's 2020 Best Workplaces in New York List

To determine the ranking, Fortune partnered with the people analytics firm Great Place to Work ® to analyze confidential survey feedback about perceptions of trust, employees' ability to reach their full potential, and other work quality dimensions from approximately 45,000 employees from different companies in the New York tri-state area.

"We're honored to be named a top workplace in the city where we planted our roots," said Brian "Skip" Schipper, Chief People Officer at Yext. "While Yext has grown considerably, we have stayed committed to a workspace that inspires creativity and collaboration."

A global company with 18 offices worldwide, Yext recently moved from its New York City headquarters in the historic Metropolitan Life Insurance Clocktower. The company hopes to begin occupancy in The Yext Building, a nine-story, newly constructed building in Chelsea's Meatpacking district near tech peers like Google and Apple, before the end of the year.

Until then, as Yexters work remotely to wait out the COVID-19 pandemic, Yext continues to focus on fostering the best possible virtual workplace for its more than 1,200 employees around the globe.

Yext has also been named a Best Workplace in Technology, Best Medium Workplace, Best Workplace for Parents, and more by Great Place to Work® and Fortune.

Click here to read more about Yext's award-winning workplace.

About Yext

The ultimate source for official answers about a business online should be the business itself. However, when consumers ask questions on company websites, too often they are left in the dark with wrong answers. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud, solves this problem by organizing a business's facts so it can provide official answers to consumer questions — wherever people search. Starting with the company website, then extending across search engines and voice assistants, businesses around the world, like T-Mobile, Jaguar Land Rover, BBVA USA, and Kiehl's — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve the search experience on their websites and across the entire search ecosystem.

Yext's mission is to help businesses and organizations around the world deliver official answers everywhere people search. Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area — and work-from-home offices all around the world.

CONTACT: Amanda Kontor, [email protected]

SOURCE Yext, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.yext.com

