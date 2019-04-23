Yext Named to Mogul's Top 10 Companies in Tech for Millennial Women List

NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext has been named number 2 on the list of Top 10 Companies in Tech for Millennial Women in 2019 by technology startup Mogul.

"The talent, passion, and grit of our employees distinguishes Yext and makes the company exceptional. We foster a diverse and inclusive environment because it's fundamental to our long-term success," said Elizabeth Walton, Vice President of Marketing at Yext. "Initiatives like Empower, our women's employee resource group, ensure we continue to build a community for women that cultivates professional and personal development and help make Yext a great place to work for men and women alike. We're proud to be recognized as a top workplace in tech for millennial women."

Headquartered in Manhattan's Flatiron District, Yext offers employees everything from stocked kitchens, to active employee resource groups, mentorship programs, inter-company sports teams, in-house meditation classes, and internal mobility opportunities. Open layout offices around the world encourage collaboration and team-building.

To learn more about Yext's award-winning workplace and open positions, visit our careers page .

About Yext

Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading Digital Knowledge Management (DKM) platform. Our mission is to give companies control over their brand experiences across the digital universe of maps, apps, search engines, voice assistants, and other intelligent services that drive consumer discovery, decision, and action. Today, thousands of businesses including brands like Taco Bell, Rite Aid, and Steward Health Care use the Yext Knowledge Engine™ to manage their digital knowledge in order to boost brand engagement, drive foot traffic, and increase sales.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work® as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. Area. For more information, visit yext.com .

SOURCE Yext, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.yext.com

