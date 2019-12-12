Yext Partners with Subway® Restaurants to Deliver Brand Verified Answers to Hungry Customers Around the World

"Subway guests use search to be informed about the food they are looking to consume. With Yext, Subway will be able to more directly meet their customers' questions with facts," said Brian Distelburger, Co-Founder and President of Yext. "We are proud to partner with Subway to provide an experience where consumers can get answers on everything from nutritional information to restaurant hours, everywhere they search."

"The guest experience is something that we are constantly looking to improve, and the online search experience is no exception. It is a critical touchpoint for our global network of franchise owners," said Trevor Haynes, President of North America for Subway. "We look forward to our partnership with Yext, and to delivering an enhanced online search experience for our guests."

Yext will also create custom site pages for the 30,000+ Subway restaurants, allowing customers to find answers to their questions about specific locations and transact directly, whether they are looking to place an online order or request driving directions. Pages and Listings will be automatically updated through Yext's direct integration into Subway's marketing technology systems.

"Yext will give us the power to keep our information up-to-date on consumer platforms such as Google, Alexa, Siri, and more than 150 other search platforms. Additionally, Yext will allow us to create home pages for each of our restaurants from one central platform which will provide a consistent experience, reduce our administration costs, and make it easy for our customers to find each and every subway location and the critical information they desire," said Mike Macrie, Chief Information Officer of Subway. "This way, our guests can spend less time searching and more time enjoying their favorite meal at their favorite Subway location."

About Yext

The customer journey starts with a question, and every day consumers search for answers about brands. However, they are increasingly served false or misleading information from sources other than the brand. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, exists to help brands regain and maintain a direct relationship with their customers. With a mission to provide perfect answers everywhere, Yext puts businesses in control of their facts online by delivering brand verified answers straight from the source — wherever their customers are searching. Companies like Taco Bell, Marriott, Jaguar-Land Rover, and businesses around the world use Yext to take back control of the customer journey, starting on their own website.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area.

About Subway® Restaurants

The Subway restaurant chain continues to evolve the dining experience, offering guests in more than 100 countries quality ingredients, as well as robust flavor combinations with nearly 7 million made-to-order sandwiches created each day. The Subway brand provides an alternative to traditional fast food offering guests billions of sandwich, salad and wrap combinations. All Subway restaurants are owned and operated by almost 21,000 Franchise Owners who employ hundreds of thousands of people globally. Franchise Owners and the company are committed to eliminating hunger by supporting hunger relief programs around the world.

The Subway experience is also delivered online at Subway.com , through Subway.com/Delivers , and the Subway® App.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2019 Subway IP LLC.

SOURCE Yext, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.yext.com

