Yext Ranks #1 Across Enterprise Search Software Categories in G2 Summer 2021 Report

"Best Relationship" on the Mid-Market Relationship index

"Best Support" on the Mid-Market Support index

"Best Meets Requirements" on the Mid-Market Usability index

"Easiest To Use" on the Mid-Market Usability index

The company also received the leader distinction for the Local Listing Management, Local Marketing, Local SEO, Online Reputation Management, and Web Content Management categories.

To compile its quarterly reports, G2 assigns a score to companies based on positive customer reviews, then maps them into four quadrants: niche, contenders, high performers, and leaders.

"The invaluable feedback of our customers is what makes it possible to be recognized as a leader by respected platforms like G2, and it's also what inspires us to continue innovating on the Yext platform that those customers know and love," said Marc Ferrentino, Chief Strategy Officer at Yext. "We're constantly thinking of new ways to leverage AI in order to equip our search platform with the most modern features and further delight our customers."

Learn more about Yext's AI search platform here.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the AI Search Company and is on a mission to transform the enterprise with AI search.

With the explosion of information and data online, search has never been more important. However, while the world of consumer search has innovated over time, enterprise search has not. In fact, the majority of enterprise search is powered by outdated keyword search technology that only scans for keywords and delivers a list of hyperlinks rather than actually answering questions.

Yext, the AI Search Company, offers a modern, AI-powered Answers Platform that understands natural language so that when people ask questions about a business online they get direct answers – not links.

Brands like Verizon, Vanguard, Subway and Marriott — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve their business with answers-led AI search.

CONTACT: Amanda Kontor, [email protected]

SOURCE Yext, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.yext.com/

