Yext Receives Top Marks on Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index

This marks the second year in a row that Yext has achieved the highest mark on the index, which takes into account criteria including non-discrimination policies, equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families, efforts to support an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility.

"We're proud that our inclusive culture has been recognized by the Human Rights Campaign for the second year in a row," said Brian "Skip" Schipper, Chief People Officer at Yext. "We are constantly striving to make Yext a company where every employee has the opportunity to grow her or his career by channelling energy into building great products, creating great customer experiences, and making Yext a strong company for the long run."

"From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality," said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. "Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do — but the best business decision."

Yext supports the LGBTQ community with several initiatives, including EXPRESS, an employee resource group dedicated to LGBTQ employees and their allies.

Read the full HRC report and discover Yext's award-winning workplace .

About Yext

The ultimate source for official answers about a business online should be the business itself. However, when consumers ask questions on company websites, too often they are left in the dark with wrong answers. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud, solves this problem by organizing a business's facts so it can provide official answers to consumer questions — wherever people search. Starting with the company website, then extending across search engines and voice assistants, businesses around the world, like T-Mobile, Jaguar Land Rover, BBVA USA, and Kiehl's — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve the search experience on their websites and across the entire search ecosystem.

Yext's mission is to help businesses and organizations around the world deliver official answers everywhere people search. Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area — and work-from-home offices all around the world.

CONTACT: Amanda Kontor, [email protected]

SOURCE Yext, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.yext.com

