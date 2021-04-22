Yext Recognized as a Cognitive Search Provider in Now Tech Report

The global market research company analyzed the cognitive search market. Forrester defines cognitive search as "next-generation search engine software that employs AI technologies...to ingest, understand, and organize information from multiple disparate data sources to enable humans to find content, answers, insights, and/or explore a large corpus of information," and cited Yext as one of 34 cognitive search providers.

According to Forrester, "search is exciting again thanks to vendors who innovate with AI, create use-case-focused solutions (e.g., digital commerce), and offer interaction methods beyond just textbox queries."

"We believe being included in Forrester's cognitive search analysis is a major milestone in Yext's significant expansion from a listings company to a search company," said Howard Lerman, Founder and CEO of Yext. "Cognitive search is the future, and at Yext, we're delivering the future today by helping companies upgrade from outdated keyword search technology that hasn't changed in over 20 years to a modern, answers-led search solution that can transform their business."

Yext made waves in the search industry with the launch of its revolutionary enterprise search product, Yext Answers, in 2019. Powered by advanced natural language processing (NLP) and Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers (BERT) technology, Answers returns official, direct results in dynamic, actionable forms to effectively drive conversions, reduce support costs, and surface new customer intelligence.

Within a year of launch, the product expanded from English to French, German, Italian, Spanish, and Japanese to meet demand in Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA), and Japan.

