Yext Releases Patient Voice Search Behavior Survey Revealing New Insights on the Impact of Voice Search on the Healthcare Industry

Yext polled 1,000 adults in the U.S. who have asked a healthcare-related question using a voice device like Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant, to showcase the shift in the devices patients use to search for their healthcare. The research revealed the following key findings:

Patients are using voice search more and more: 71 percent of those polled use voice search on their phones at least once a day, and if given the option, nearly one in three would prefer to use a voice search device to search for health information.

"Over the last year and a half I've visited more than 200 health systems. I've seen firsthand that, as the way patients search for and select physicians and health systems is evolving, the industry is struggling to adapt," said Carrie Liken, Yext Head of Industry, Healthcare. "As our research shows, patients are increasingly using voice with services like Siri, Alexa and Google Home to search for healthcare providers. Voice search growth will have a profound impact on patient acquisition strategies in the years to come."

Today, one in five searches are voice searches, and it's expected the use of voice-enabled speakers will grow by 120 percent in the next year. The patient journey is changing rapidly, and health systems must keep up with the pace of change.

