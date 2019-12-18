Yext Reveals New Insights into Holiday Consumer Search Trends

"The holiday season is one of the busiest for businesses across categories, but some verticals, like toy stores, jewelry stores, arcades, and liquor stores, experience more consumer engagement depending on the day," said Zahid Zakaria, Senior Director of Insights and Analytics at Yext. "Our research reveals when different businesses can expect a surge of customers at their doorstep so they can be prepared to take advantage of the influx — whether it comes at the beginning, middle, or end of the season — with accurate information about themselves online."

Yext examined the volume of clicks for directions and website clicks in search for businesses around the world,* and found:

November 23rd | Striking a bargain : Consumers rush to take advantage of Black Friday deals on electronics and clothes, with directions requests to gadget and clothing retailers spiking 247% and 83% above average , respectively, the day after Thanksgiving. When the first week of December rolls around, these dive to 77% below average for electronics on December 6th and 74% below average for clothing on December 5th .



: Consumers rush to take advantage of Black Friday deals on electronics and clothes, with directions requests to gadget and clothing retailers spiking and , respectively, the day after Thanksgiving. When the first week of December rolls around, these dive to for electronics on and for clothing on . December 1st | Cashing in early: Consumers take time during the first few days of December to take out cash for the holiday shopping season ahead. Clicks for directions to ATMs rise up to 25% above average during this time.



Consumers take time during the first few days of December to take out cash for the holiday shopping season ahead. Clicks for directions to ATMs rise up to during this time. December 6th | Home for the holidays : Direction requests for vacation rentals are low in the beginning of the month, diving to 85% below average as consumers spend time with their families. While clicks for directions to hotels remain low throughout December as well, they bounce back in the last few days of the month.



: Direction requests for vacation rentals are low in the beginning of the month, diving to as consumers spend time with their families. While clicks for directions to hotels remain low throughout December as well, they bounce back in the last few days of the month. December 11th | Five golden rings: Direction requests to jewelry stores see a jump on December 11th and remain high throughout the month before skyrocketing to 87% above average on December 20th .



Direction requests to jewelry stores see a jump on and remain high throughout the month before skyrocketing to on . December 19th | Christmas toys for good girls and boys : In the lead up to Christmas, consumers request directions to toy stores a whopping 231% above average to get gifts for kids on the Nice List.



: In the lead up to Christmas, consumers request directions to toy stores a whopping to get gifts for kids on the Nice List. December 20th | Mailing a list and checking it twice : As holiday cards and gifts for loved ones become a priority, consumers are picking up and shipping letters and packages throughout most of December. Directions requests to mailing services peak at 55% above average on December 20th and fall unsurprisingly to almost 90% below average on Christmas Day.



: As holiday cards and gifts for loved ones become a priority, consumers are picking up and shipping letters and packages throughout most of December. Directions requests to mailing services peak at on and fall unsurprisingly to almost on Christmas Day. December 24th | Holiday spirits : Liquor stores see the most engagement on Christmas Eve by far, with consumers who are ready to toast the season pushing directions requests to a high of 160% above average .



: Liquor stores see the most engagement on Christmas Eve by far, with consumers who are ready to toast the season pushing directions requests to a high of . December 25th | Casual Christmas dinner: Directions requests to casual dining restaurants rise 32% above average on Christmas Day. While some consumers spend the day at the holiday table with their families, others opt to do so at a restaurant.



Directions requests to casual dining restaurants rise on Christmas Day. While some consumers spend the day at the holiday table with their families, others opt to do so at a restaurant. December 25th | Final Countdown to Christmas : Last minute shoppers visit ATMs (with direction requests 53% above average ) to stuff cash in holiday cards, and head to toy stores ( 53% above average ), jewelry stores ( 56% above average ), flower shops ( 33% above average ) for last minute gifts.



: Last minute shoppers visit ATMs (with direction requests ) to stuff cash in holiday cards, and head to toy stores ( ), jewelry stores ( ), flower shops ( ) for last minute gifts. December 25th | Drop in food deliveries : The worst day for food delivery businesses is Christmas Day, when many people are eating home-cooked meals. Delivery restaurants see their worst relative volume in clicks to their website from search at 44% below average .



: The worst day for food delivery businesses is Christmas Day, when many people are eating home-cooked meals. Delivery restaurants see their worst relative volume in clicks to their website from search at . December 26th | Unboxing a new wardrobe on Boxing Day : The day after Christmas, consumers look to treat themselves to new clothes for the new year, pushing clicks for directions to clothing retailers to almost 60% above average .



: The day after Christmas, consumers look to treat themselves to new clothes for the new year, pushing clicks for directions to clothing retailers to almost . December 27th | Sleighing the game : Clicks for directions to arcade businesses peak at 98% above average on December 27th , as consumers look to keep the holiday cheer going after Christmas with fun and games.



: Clicks for directions to arcade businesses peak at on , as consumers look to keep the holiday cheer going after Christmas with fun and games. December 31st | Champagne at the ready : On New Year's Eve, consumers are ready to party, requesting directions to liquor stores about 145% more than the average . Picking up bottles of bubbly is only the beginning for some, as requests for directions to bars and clubs on this day rise to nearly 50% above average as well.



: On New Year's Eve, consumers are ready to party, requesting directions to liquor stores about . Picking up bottles of bubbly is only the beginning for some, as requests for directions to bars and clubs on this day rise to nearly as well. January 3rd | New year, new you: After New Year's celebrations end, consumers are ready to tackle their health resolutions and reverse the dreaded holiday weight gain. Directions requests to gyms and fitness centers increase 46% more than average on January 3rd .

*Yext examined the volume of clicks for directions and clicks to websites for a sample of over 4 million listings in search between November 15, 2018 and January 15, 2019. The statistics above compare the volume of clicks on a particular day to the average volume of clicks for that day of the week over the analysis period.

About Yext

The customer journey starts with a question, and every day consumers search for answers about brands. However, they are increasingly served false or misleading information from sources other than the brand. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, exists to help brands regain and maintain a direct relationship with their customers. With a mission to provide perfect answers everywhere, Yext puts businesses in control of their facts online by delivering brand verified answers straight from the source — wherever their customers are searching. Companies like Taco Bell, Marriott, Jaguar-Land Rover, and businesses around the world use Yext to take back control of the customer journey, starting on their own website.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area.

SOURCE Yext, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.yext.com

