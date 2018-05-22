Yext Spring '18 Release, Including 15 New Knowledge Assistant Skills, Now Available for General Access

The Knowledge Assistant is an intelligent, conversational user interface that allows Yext users to use SMS text messaging or Facebook Messenger to manage the public facts about their brands and understand how customers engage with them.

"The Yext Knowledge Assistant is smarter than ever," said Marc Ferrentino, Chief Strategy Officer, Yext. "Since we launched our conversational UI, we've seen businesses across industries diving in and updating key information about their brands on the go by text, and that has only accelerated with the new features we added this spring. The Knowledge Assistant can now answer crucial questions about how your customers see and interact with you across the digital universe."

Yext customers can also use the Knowledge Assistant to update their standard business hours and featured messages displayed in search, add new types of images to their profiles on Google and Facebook and other Yext-powered properties, and ask for new answers and actions, like:

"Update my hours."

"Update my Featured Message."

"Update my logo."

"Update my headshot."

"Add a photo."

"Update my Facebook profile photo."

"Update my Facebook cover photo."

"Update my Google profile photo."

"Update my Google cover photo."

"Show me my hours."

"Show me my phone number."

"Show me my analytics."

"What's my average rating?"

"How many reviews do I have?"

"Show me my reviews."

Additional features in the Spring '18 Release include:

Automatic Competitor Detection: Yext's Competitive Intelligence feature now automatically identifies the competitors that show up most frequently alongside a brand.

Yext's Competitive Intelligence feature now automatically identifies the competitors that show up most frequently alongside a brand. Templated Review Response: Businesses can create and leverage a library of review responses in order to respond to customer feedback rapidly.

Businesses can create and leverage a library of review responses in order to respond to customer feedback rapidly. Enhanced Uploads & Notifications: New capabilities enable Yext users to update digital knowledge in bulk and stay informed on their own schedule.

"Businesses are quickly recognizing the value of leveraging conversational UIs like chatbots to perform key behind-the-scenes business functions, like managing the facts about their brand online. We built the Knowledge Assistant to bring a new level of speed and ease to Digital Knowledge Management, and we're constantly growing its skills and capabilities," Ferrentino said.

For more information on the Spring '18 Product Release, visit the Spring '18 Release Notes.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading Digital Knowledge Management (DKM) platform. Yext's mission is to give companies control over their brand experiences across the digital universe of maps, apps, search engines, voice assistants, and other intelligent services that drive consumer discovery, decision, and action. Today, thousands of businesses including brands like Taco Bell, Rite Aid, and Steward Health use the Yext Knowledge Engine™ to manage their digital knowledge in order to boost brand engagement, drive foot traffic, and increase sales.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work® as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Paris, Tyson's Corner, San Francisco, Shanghai, and Tokyo. For more information, visit www.yext.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yext-spring-18-release-including-15-new-knowledge-assistant-skills-now-available-for-general-access-300652235.html

SOURCE Yext, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.yext.com

