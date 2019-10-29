Yext Takes Aim at Online Misinformation with First Ever Ad Campaign "The Man Without the Answers"

The central piece is a hero 90 second campaign video by award-winning director Kenny Herzog, which takes a comical approach to the spread of fake news and misinformation on the internet. While misinformation online is often associated with politics, misinformation is also a business problem. The Yext campaign includes three industry-specific cutdowns to demonstrate the destructive impact it can have on the financial services, healthcare, and retail industries.

The creative is a humorous yet urgent call to action for CMOs and c-suite executives to take charge of answering online questions about their brand, before others do. By doing so they are taking an important step in combatting misinformation online, a potentially catastrophic business problem. Todd Munion, the spot's central character, is the human manifestation of this problem – constantly providing inaccurate, incomplete, or opinion-based commentary disguised as fact.

"Misinformation wreaks havoc on the internet every day. Yext's mission is to restore the truth online with Brand Verified Answers," said Yext Founder and CEO Howard Lerman. "We've tapped TBWA\Chiat\Day NY to bring our vision to life through a massive new campaign, 'The Man Without the Answers,' to show the world what happens when misinformation goes unchecked."

By integrating with the world's leading search platforms (including Google, Alexa, Bing, Siri, Facebook, and more) to keep business information and data up-to-date wherever consumers search, Yext has given brands back control of the facts about them online.

"It's always exciting to work with a founder, and to be a brand's first ad agency," added TBWA\Chiat\Day NY Chief Creative Officer Chris-Beresford Hill "You have the chance to help establish a new creative identity and find and define a white space. Yext has been an incredibly collaborative partner, and the work reflects it."

The timing of the "The Man Without the Answers" launch coincides with Yext's annual ONWARD19 conference.

Yext's "The Man Without The Answers" content is available for download here .

About Yext

The customer journey starts with a question, and every day consumers search for answers about brands. However, they are increasingly served false or misleading information from sources other than the brand. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, exists to help brands regain and maintain a direct relationship with their customers. With a mission to provide perfect answers everywhere, Yext puts businesses in control of their facts online by delivering brand verified answers straight from the source — wherever their customers are searching. Companies like Taco Bell, Marriott, Jaguar-Land Rover, and businesses around the world use Yext to take back control of the customer journey, starting on their own website.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area.

SOURCE Yext, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.yext.com

