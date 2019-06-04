Yext Transforms Search with Brand Verified Answers

"There's a massive paradigm shift going on in the world of search from chaotic results to brand verified answers. Today's customer journey starts with a question, and consumers expect answers," said Howard Lerman, Founder and CEO of Yext. "Today's expansion of Yext allows companies to build their complete knowledge graph, which is the foundation of meeting the consumer at the precise moment of intent."

Yext allows businesses to create and connect all the facts about themselves in an answers-ready knowledge graph, so they can power their own sites and services and sync with search, voice assistants, and chatbots. New custom entities and fields make Yext adaptable to any business, so brands can connect any type of fact to the information about it consumers want to know, from a store location and open jobs there, to a menu item and its nutritional information, to a doctor and her specialty and educational background. This allows a consumer asking something like "Who is a wealth advisor in San Francisco who speaks Mandarin?" to get an accurate, direct answer.

"The customer journey starts with a question. It's up to every business to provide the brand verified answer," said Marc Ferrentino, Chief Strategy Officer of Yext. "Yext's comprehensive fact platform contains hundreds of millions of connected facts about our clients' businesses. Facts in Yext are structured for search so that businesses can meet their customers in the moment of intent. Today marks the first step toward a world of perfect answers everywhere."

Yext's founding principle is that the ultimate authority on a business should be the business itself. Businesses need a platform to provide verified answers to drive digital discovery, customer engagement, and reputation enhancement. Yext leads brands into the future of search, bringing the world one step closer to perfect answers everywhere.

The customer journey starts with a question. And consumers expect answers. Yext (NYSE: YEXT) puts businesses in control of their facts online with brand-verified answers in search. By serving accurate, consistent, brand-verified answers to consumer questions, Yext delivers authoritative information straight from the source — the business itself — no matter where or how customers are searching. Taco Bell, Marriott, Jaguar Land Rover, and businesses around the globe use the Yext platform to capture consumer intent and drive digital discovery, engagement, and revenue — all from a single source of truth. Yext's mission is to provide perfect answers everywhere.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo and the Washington, D.C. area.

