Yext Wins Most Committed to Diversity and Inclusion at Digiday Worklife Awards

"Yext is honored to be recognized by Digiday for our commitment to diversity and inclusion," said Brian "Skip" Schipper, Chief People Officer at Yext. "We work each day to make Yext a place where people of all backgrounds are valued and empowered to make an impact the moment they walk through our doors."

Yext maintains several diversity initiatives, including five Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) celebrating different groups Yexters identify with or want to support with their allyship, whether they are women, people of color, LGBTQ employees, employees with disabilities, or parents. The ERGs are given as much attention as any other business function, receiving resources to organize internal programs for Yexters to participate in, from a women's mentorship network to talks with diverse speakers.

The award is the latest to recognize Yext's inclusive workplace. This year alone, Yext has been recognized as a Best Workplace for Women and Best Workplace for Parents by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, a Top 10 Company in Tech for Millennial Women by Mogul, and more.

About Yext

The customer journey starts with a question, and every day consumers search for answers about brands. However, they are increasingly served false or misleading information from sources other than the brand. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, exists to help brands regain and maintain a direct relationship with their customers. With a mission to provide perfect answers everywhere, Yext puts businesses in control of their facts online by delivering brand verified answers straight from the source — wherever their customers are searching. Companies like Taco Bell, Marriott, Jaguar-Land Rover, and businesses around the world use Yext to take back control of the customer journey, starting on their own website.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area.

