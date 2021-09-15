Yext's AI Search-Powered Website Wins 2021 WebAward for Outstanding Website

"We're incredibly honored for yext.com to be recognized by the WebAwards," said Josh Grau, Chief Marketing Officer at Yext. "When it came to the redesign of our own website, we wanted to practice what we preach by marrying a creative aesthetic with the power of our AI search. The result is something we're proud of: a brand experience that is bold and differentiated, and a user experience that is streamlined and search-forward."

Earlier this year, Yext set out to redevelop and redesign its website from the ground up — and completely in-house — in order to improve the experiences of customers, prospects, investors, and job candidates. To revamp its look and feel, the company built an entirely custom design system for the site. Under the hood, it transitioned the site to its own revolutionary AI search technology, enabling it to be faster, more responsive, and more accessible.

Founded by the Web Marketing Association and now in its 17th year, the WebAwards are the longest-running annual website award competition, dedicated to setting the standard of excellence for website development and recognizing the best websites in almost 100 industry categories.

Visit Yext's award-winning homepage here.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the AI Search Company and is on a mission to transform the enterprise with AI search.

With the explosion of information and data online, search has never been more important. However, while the world of consumer search has innovated over time, enterprise search has not. In fact, the majority of enterprise search is powered by outdated keyword search technology that only scans for keywords and delivers a list of hyperlinks rather than actually answering questions.

Yext, the AI Search Company, offers a modern, AI-powered Answers Platform that understands natural language so that when people ask questions about a business online they get direct answers – not links.

Brands like Verizon, Vanguard, Subway and Marriott — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve their business with answers-led AI search.

