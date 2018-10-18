Yext's ONWARD18 Conference Sold Out

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the leader in Digital Knowledge Management (DKM), announced today that its global conference, ONWARD18, is completely sold out.

Set for Oct. 23-25, 2018 at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City, ONWARD18 will feature 90 speakers including keynotes from Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Mathematician Dr. Hannah Fry, Magician and Endurance Artist David Blaine, Founder and CEO of Yext Howard Lerman, Chief Strategy Officer of Snap Imran Khan, CEO of Waze Noam Bardin, CEO of Boston Market Frances Allen, and many more.

To accommodate those who were unable to secure tickets in time, a livestream will be available at ONWARD18.com beginning at 1:30 P.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 and 8:45 A.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 24, 2018.

ONWARD18 brings together the smartest minds in marketing and technology to explore how AI, digital assistants, and intelligent services will shape our world in the years to come.

Watch the livestream at ONWARD18.com.

