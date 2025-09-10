YFORE Debuts the All New Wireless Charging Products: Efficient Power Supply for Multiple Uses

MUNICH, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 9 to 12, 2025, YFORE made its debut at IAA MOBILITY 2025, showcasing the all new magnetic and supercharging technologies. YFORE's wireless chargers fully support the latest Qi 2.2, and Qi 1.3 protocols, ensuring compatibility for various devices. Supporting mainstream power modes of MPP 25W, 15W, and EPP 15W, it meets the needs for magnetic and fast charging. Furthermore, private protocols boost power to 50W, significantly reducing charging times and saving users valuable waiting time.

On the safety front, the devices are equipped with multiple protective mechanisms, including FOD foreign object detection, OVP over-voltage protection, OCP over-current protection, and OTP over-temperature protection, effectively ensuring the safety of both devices and users. In terms of system compatibility, optional Autosar or Autosar network management functions can be integrated, easily fitting into various application scenarios.

Moreover, YFORE's wireless charger integrates the NFC function. With a lot of experience in getting NFC Forum certifications, it can do even more things. It works with many devices like smartphones, wireless earbuds, and smart key fobs. This truly makes it a "one charger for many uses" product. It gives users a convenient, efficient, and safe wireless charging experience and leads the industry's technological upgrade trend.

About YFORE

YFORE is a leading automotive electronics Tier 1 supplier focusing on four core areas: Intelligent Access, Intelligent Cockpit, Smart Mirror, Intelligent Mechatronics. Established in 2002, YFORE has expanded global presence with R&D centers and manufacturing facilities across China, the USA, Germany, and the Netherlands. It has collaborated with over 30 OEMs, maintaining the No. 1 market share in Category I CMS for eight consecutive years and the No.1 market share in China's EV startup segment(data source: shujubang. com).

In the future, YFORE will continue to focus on technological innovation, improving products and solutions to meet international standards, providing high-quality localized services for global partners, and contributing to industry development, enriching enjoyable mobility for users worldwide.