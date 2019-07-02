YGGDRASH TestNet Beta Release Creates Movements in the Crypto Market

SINGAPORE, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After an intense internal testing, the next generation multi-dimensional blockchain platform, 'YGGDRASH' (CEO: Seo Dong-wook) has officially released the second version of YGGDRASH TestNet today. The market is showing a rapid increase in the liquidity of YEED, the YGGDRASH token, and it proves the cryptocurrency market's high hopes for the project.

In the third quarter of last year, YGGDRASH released the industry's first interchain concept in TestNet Alpha, and this year's TestNet is expected to reveal dramatic changes with its vast technical updates.

YGGDRASH

In YGGDRASH TestNet Beta, the Team focused on the network connection between nodes, consensus module, block synchronization of new nodes, and transaction propagation between nodes.

"For the past three quarters, we have focused on securing a high level of stability and have continued to develop validation modules, blockchain modules, and implementation of contracts for YGGDRASH MainNet," said Ryu Dong-ok, YGGDRASH's Chief Technology Officer, and added that "YGGDRASH is ready to be introduced to businesses."

"We have invested much time in building environments that can execute multiple smart contracts, testing data stability in blockchains, and stabilizing consensus and nodes," he said. "Not only has the team devoted all their energy to realize the advanced functions, but we also put a great effort to have the basics of blockchain technology in place."

YGGDRASH will continue to update its TestNet to upgrade the specifications and plans to link with the blockchain network to integrate with various businesses.

APAC CIO Outlook, one of the renowned magazines with more than 60,000 readers in the Asia Pacific region and conveys IT technology trends, nominated R2V Inc., the developer company of YGGDRASH, as one of the Top 10 Blockchain Technology Solution Providers in 2019 for introducing a possible solution to the speed and the scalability issues of current blockchain platforms.

YGGDRASH was the first Korean blockchain project to be ranked 11th place in Cryptomiso and ranked among Top 100 in CoinCodeCap, and will release its MainNet in September this year.

For more info, contact: info@yggdrash.io.

