YGION Biomedical announces €15 Million Series A Financing to develop Individualized Cancer Immunotherapies

VIENNA, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YGION Biomedical GmbH, a company dedicated to developing individualized neoantigen-based cancer vaccines, today announced the completion of a Series A financing round of €15 million from an Austrian private trust. The proceeds will be used to further develop YGION's unique YGNITETM technology platform and advance the lead program YG-01 into preclinical and clinical development.



Founded in 2022, YGION's high-profile team of experienced biotech veterans and entrepreneurs are focused on developing individualized "plug-and-play" cancer vaccines through a proprietary suite of technologies to identify, produce and target the delivery of relevant peptide neoepitopes resulting in safe, exceptionally potent, and precise targeted activation of the patient's immune system.

"We are on the cusp of a breakthrough in individualized cancer treatments" said Dr. Wolfgang Fischl, Chief Executive Officer of YGION. "This financing is truly exciting for YGION as we see it as a strong validation of our unique approach, and we are grateful for the support of our investors enabling us to take a significant step towards clinical validation of our technology. With the continued demonstration of the efficacy of our approach, we are open to additional investors and collaborators interested in our ground-breaking approach."

"We are confident that with our technology, we can realize the promise of simple, safe and effective cancer vaccines" added Dr. Geert Mudde, Chief Technology Officer of YGION. "Our YGNITETM platform gives us the unique ability to identify, select and synthesise relevant neoantigens, and combined with our CARGONAUTTM immune-modulating carrier induces a powerful cell-mediated tumor specific response that targets and eliminates malignant cells with unmatched safety."

YGION's lead program YG-01 is currently in preclinical development.

About YGION Biomedical

YGION Biomedical is a private preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company located in Vienna, Austria committed to realizing individualized immunotherapies against cancer. YGION's YGNITE™ platform combines next generation sequencing, bioinformatics and the proprietary CARGONAUT™ vaccine platform to deliver neoepitope peptide vaccines tailored for each tumor and each patient. For more information, visit www.ybion.bio

Contact

Sophie Zettl Ph.D.

Chief Business Officer, YGION Biomedical GmbH

[email protected]

+43 660 573 1746

