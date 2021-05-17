YGM Co., Ltd., a Specialized Shipbuilding Equipment Company from Korea, is Developing a Variety of Bulletproof Plates for Ships

Through constant research and development, YGM has achieved price competitiveness and developed a bulletproof plate that is 30% lighter than existing products. Bulletproof plate, one of the company's flagship products developed for high-speed ships, is made of special composite materials to lighten the weight.

The company bulletproof plate, developed through extensive testing, has seven patents and ships superior technology in the industry. Based on ship bulletproofing technology, new products are being developed reflecting multi-use requirements, such as fixed and mobile smart bulletproof posts, surveillance posts, and guard posts.

YGM has secured a number of successful projects through turnkey supply and installation materials necessary for cabin outfitting, with improved customer satisfaction through engineering services and 3D interior modeling.

YGM is expected to grow steadily in the bulletproof plate and smart post industry for special ships through expansive R&D and new technologies.

http://ygmarine.co.kr

Elin Kim

PR Manager

Onplus

+82-10-6405-2030

[email protected]

SOURCE YGM Co.

