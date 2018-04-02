Ygrene Accelerates in Florida with Expansion into 19 New Communities

This month, Brevard, Citrus and Osceola counties approved Ygrene's programming. As Florida's largest PACE provider, Ygrene will now provide more than 10 million Sunshine State residents with access to affordable, private financing for hurricane protection and money-saving home improvements.

"The growth we have seen in Florida is a big indicator that PACE policy is not only effective, but necessary, especially in communities that are heavily impacted by severe storms," said Mike Lemyre, Senior Vice President at Ygrene. "Whether the financing is used for hurricane protection measures like high impact windows and water barriers, or to install energy efficient upgrades such as solar panels or HVAC systems, Ygrene's PACE program is helping everyday Floridians improve and protect their most important asset – their home."

To date, Ygrene's program has generated millions in economic stimulus, helping to create or sustain more than 5,500 jobs, cut nearly 450,000 Mtons of CO 2 – the equivalent of taking over 96,000 cars off the road for a year – and saved enough energy to power 366,000 homes.

"The expansion of the PACE program into the residential market will help Osceola County families improve their homes," said Cheryl Grieb, Vice Chairwoman of the Osceola Commission. "This financing mechanism offers a practical and tested method for people with equity in their residential properties to pursue wind hardening and energy efficiency, which can result in reduced insurance costs and lower electric bills, respectively."

"With the recent expansion of PACE Financing, Brevard County residents are now able to retrofit their homes and buildings with more ease and at lower rates to boost the resiliency of their structures when natural disasters strike," said Kristine Isnardi, Brevard County Commissioner.

While these communities have been approved, there are additional requirements that need to be met before the program is fully operational. Ygrene is working with these cities and jurisdictions and expects their PACE program to be active soon.

Ygrene's PACE programming is helping communities across the nation meet their energy efficiency and resiliency goals. The full list of jurisdictions where Ygrene's PACE system has been approved can be found here.

About Ygrene

Ygrene is a national leader in residential and commercial clean energy financing. Founded in 2010, Ygrene's award-winning, privately funded Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program is revolutionizing the home improvement industry, making it easier for property owners to invest in their futures and a healthier environment. Ygrene is delivering greater choice for home and business owners by providing accessible and affordable financing for energy efficiency, renewables, water conservation, storm protection and seismic upgrades. Recognized as one of the fastest growing asset classes in the country, PACE has proven to be a successful tool for supporting public policy initiatives, all without the use of public tax dollars or credits. To date, Ygrene has provided over $1 billion of private capital to more than 500 local communities, creating thousands of jobs and investing millions into local economies across the U.S. While PACE programs are enabled by state legislation and must be approved by local governments, Ygrene is not a government program. Learn more at ygrene.com.

