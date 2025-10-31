Ygrene Energy Fund's Operations Team Honored with Prestigious OnCon Icon Top 50 Operations Team Award

MIAMI, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ygrene Energy Fund's Operations Team has been recognized for their excellence in financial services and has been awarded the esteemed OnCon Icon Top 50 Operations Team Award. The OnCon Icon Awards celebrate outstanding achievements of top organizations and teams worldwide.

This prestigious recognition is determined through peer and community voting. Voters are instructed to select teams they have seen make a significant impact on their own organization or within the broader industry, contribute to their professional community through thoughtful leadership, drive innovation, and demonstrate exceptional leadership.

Ygrene's Operations Team sets the gold standard for customer service in the property improvement financing industry. Their deep commitment to helping people shines through in every interaction. This team doesn't just solve problems; they build trust, listen with empathy, and go the extra mile to ensure every customer feels supported and empowered. Their passion for service and relentless pursuit of excellence makes them a standout in the field, and a deserving recipient of the OnCon Top 50 Operations Team Award.

For more information about the OnCon Icon Awards and to view the full list of winners, please visit https://www.onconferences.com/awards.

About Ygrene

Ygrene, a leading Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) provider in Florida, offers an innovative financing solution for both residential and commercial property upgrades focusing on energy efficiency and renewable energy. Founded in 2010, Ygrene's PACE program is revolutionizing the home improvement industry, making it easier for property owners to invest in their futures and a healthier environment. Ygrene has funded over 125,000 projects nationwide, totaling over $3.2 billion since inception. Learn more about Ygrene's financing options and community impact at ygrene.com.

About OnConferences

OnConferences is a leading organization that connects top professionals across various industries, promoting collaboration, innovation, and thought leadership. Through conferences, awards, and networking opportunities, OnConferences provides a platform for executives and organizations to exchange insights, fostering growth and development within their respective fields.

Media Contact:

Sarah Andersson

5153718502

[email protected]

SOURCE Ygrene Energy Fund