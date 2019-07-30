Ygrene Names Greg Saunders As New Chief Financial Officer

PETALUMA, Calif., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ygrene Energy Fund, the nation's leader in commercial and residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing, today announced the appointment of Greg Saunders as Chief Financial Officer.

Saunders joins Ygrene from CleanFund Commercial PACE Capital Inc. – a leading commercial PACE financing company delivering clean energy, water, and resiliency improvements to commercial properties nationwide – where he served as CleanFund's Chief Executive and Financial Officer. Previously, Saunders served in CFO and COO roles at publicly traded and venture-backed specialty finance companies, most recently as the Chief Financial Officer at Project Frog Inc., a leading commercial building innovation company, and Tioga Energy Inc., a nationwide commercial solar energy developer.

"Greg brings a proven track record in financial services and PACE to Ygrene. At CleanFund Commercial PACE Capital, Greg forged a number of 'firsts' for the PACE industry, including closing the first-ever 144A Commercial PACE securitization," said Jim Reinhart, President of Ygrene Energy Fund. "We are very excited Greg has joined our leadership team, and we look forward to him helping advance our core mission of offering affordable financing to home and business owners looking to make resiliency and clean energy upgrades to their properties."

"I have long admired Ygrene's work as a PACE industry leader," said Saunders. "PACE financing through Ygrene offers property owners another critical option to make resiliency and energy efficiency upgrades, as well as the strongest consumer protections in the home improvement finance industry. It's an exciting time to be in the PACE industry, and I couldn't be more excited to be part of the Ygrene team."

Saunders succeeds Tim Condon, who is retiring after a distinguished career in the financial services industry.

"Tim has been a valuable member of the Ygrene team, and we wish him all the best in retirement," said Reinhart. "His professionalism and commitment to Ygrene have been first-class, and we thank him for his many contributions to our success."

Saunders's appointment as CFO comes on the heels of Ygrene's recent announcement that it has financed 1,000 C-PACE projects, which accounts for more than half C-PACE projects nationwide.

About Ygrene Energy Fund

Ygrene's award-winning PACE program, with built-in consumer protections, is delivering greater choice for home and business owners by providing accessible and affordable financing for energy efficiency, resiliency, renewables, water conservation, storm protection and seismic upgrades. Recognized as one of the fastest growing asset classes in the country, PACE has proven to be a successful tool for supporting public policy initiatives, all without the use of public tax dollars or credits. By providing over $1 billion of private capital to more than 550 local communities, Ygrene has created thousands of jobs and invested millions into local economies across the U.S. Learn more at ygrene.com.

