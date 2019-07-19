YGYI’s Khrysos Industries, Closes $19 Million Supply Agreement for Sale and Processing of CBD Water Soluble Isolate.

"We are seeing increased demand for our water soluble, hemp derived, CBD Isolate. This contract is consistent with the revenue growth we anticipated in the second half of 2019 and sets us up well for 2020. We are continuing to develop various forms of hemp derived CBD as an ingredient and are committed to offering a one stop shop for everything CBD. We believe we are well positioned to provide development opportunities among a broad category of products that may be considering the inclusion of hemp derived CBD," said Dwayne Dundore, President of Khrysos.

"The commercial hemp industry is becoming aware of the capabilities and uniqueness of Khrysos Industries. We continue to develop a strategic business model that is multi-dimensional and offers full service capabilities in the burgeoning hemp space. We remain focused on developing and expanding our capabilities in extraction, end to end processing, testing, and turn key product manufacturing solutions for the hemp industry," said Dave Briskie, President and CFO of YGYI about its wholly owned subsidiary Khrysos Industries.

Khrysos Industries is a leading manufacturer of commercial hemp-based CBD extraction, post processing equipment, and end-to-end processor of CBD isolate, distillate, water soluble Isolate, and water-soluble distillate. It's subsidiary, INX Laboratories provides a broad range of testing services including potency analysis for its supply partners of hemp derived CBD products. Khrysos provides hemp growers, feedstock suppliers, and CBD crude oil producers the use of equipment, intellectual capital, production consultancy, tolling services, and wholesale CBD channel sales capabilities. Khrysos Industries was acquired by Youngevity International (NASDAQ: YGYI) on February 12th, 2019. Be sure to visit us at www.khrysosglobal.com, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter, or contact us at info@khrysosglobal.com.

YGYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), is a leading omni-direct lifestyle company offering a hybrid of the direct selling business model, that also offers e-commerce and the power of social selling. Assembling a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity YGYI offers products from the eight top-selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, fashion, essential oils, photo, as well as innovative services. The Company was formed in the course of the Summer 2011 merger of Youngevity Essential Life Sciences with Javalution® Coffee Company (now part of the company's food and beverage division). The resulting company became Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

