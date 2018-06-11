YHOO Investor Alert: Kyros Law is Filing Compensation Claims on Behalf of YAHOO! (NASDAQ: YHOO) Investors

YAHOO! (NASDAQ: YHOO) investors that purchased stock between 04/30/2013 and 12/14/2016 are urged to contact our law firm immediately to protect their rights. Visit our YHOO Shareholder Lawsuit Settlement webpage or call 1-800-934-2921 to speak to someone about your case. Your legal rights will be affected whether you act or do not act. If you do not act, you may permanently forfeit your right to recover on this claim.

Yahoo has filed a settlement proposal that would require them to pay $80 million to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by several of the company's shareholders. This lawsuit stems from a series of major data breaches which affected over 3 billion YHOO customers.

Due to the terms of the proposed settlement, your legal rights will be affected whether you act or do not act. If you do not act, you may permanently forfeit your right to recover on this claim.

