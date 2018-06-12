Yi+ Selected as One of the 25 Hottest Artificial Intelligence Companies in APAC

Technology as the Power of Social Change: Yi+'s AI Solutions Found Applications in Millions of Households

For Zhang Mo, founder and CEO of Yi+, embracing innovation and change has always been her personal philosophy in life. Since Yi+'s establishment in 2014, the company's innovative capabilities have been widely acknowledged and praised in the industry. As a first, AI was used in China's e-commerce industry to realize large-scale buying and watching application. Every frame of image and video could be transformed into searchable content such as objects, scenes, faces, and brands, thus empowering both consumers and content providers with new insights alike. The company went further to develop a large-screen AI Assistant that provides highly personalized, expanded and well-defined content via image recognition.

With the advent of terminal-type products built for customers such as CITIC, Hisense, and Alibaba, Yi+'s innovative applications have been enjoyed and experienced by millions of households. As one of the key enablers of AI, Yi+ takes the intelligent transformation of its consumers' lifestyles into consideration. Mainly, it considers how to enhance user experience and how to promote changes in lifestyle supportively.

In today's digital age, more and more consumers opt for over-the-top (OTT) services rather than traditional cable or satellite TV. Computer vision technology steps in to enable television and computers the ability to "see": When a user is watching a video content, he can actively initiate an interaction at any time to obtain relevant information, such as product information, availability of stock, related endorsements, pricing and recommendations. As such, users get to enjoy better experiences that are more fun, non-intrusive, and easier to accept whereas advertisers attain better conversion rates.

Currently, Yi+AI is actively exploring more possibilities brought about by artificial intelligence. In the near future, it hopes to turn these possibilities into a reality so that more people could enjoy the benefits and convenience of computer vision.

SOURCE Beijing Yi+ Technology Co., Ltd.