YI Technology Makes the Jump Towards Smart Features

"This is a leap forward," proclaims Sean Da, CEO and Founder of YI Technology. "We are growing rapidly and making the jump towards AI-based smart features with much more to come around July. Hold on to your chairs and get ready for the all new YI Home Smart Services. We are working very hard, and using feedback from our customers, to offer even better solutions."

All YI Technology products include lifetime technical support and easy to reach customer service. YI Technology Security Cameras come with a complimentary YI Cloud Basic Plan that saves 6 second clips for all motion and sound triggered alerts. These clips are stored for 7 days on our Silicon Valley based servers. No subscription or extra purchase required. All security solutions are 128 BIT end to end encrypted, operate on the same security level as online banking, and are GDPR compliant.

"The YI Dome Camera X's unique design allows us to provide new privacy features," says Maxence Loisson de Guinaumont, Design Director at YI Technology. "Every detail has its purpose. We gave users the ability to turn off the camera's LED indicator or IR light to prevent light pollution. The mechanics of the camera allow the lens to automatically rotate behind the casing when its turned off or switched to Privacy Mode. Our customer wishes to be in control, and our hardware and software designs enable them to do just that," he concludes.

Customer Surveys and Feedback proved that Advanced Privacy Settings is the most requested feature from YI Technology consumers. YI is committed to continuously working with its existing and future customers on how to improve its services.

Key features include:

Instant & More Relevant Alerts

360° Degree Coverage

Advanced Privacy Mode Design

Time-Lapse

Pricing and availability:

YI Dome Camera X is available for $59.99 USD on Amazon.com starting from June 6th and will be available in Germany, France, Italy and Spain June 12th for €69.99 Euros.

About YI Technology:

YI Technology is the leading provider of advanced video, imaging and computer vision technologies. YI works together with its customers and industry experts to create a safer world. Advanced AI and Edge Computing core technologies, paired with years of experience in computer visualization, enable YI Technology to contribute modular and complete security solutions for business, retail, smart fleet and consumer needs.

Our global footprint accounts for over 10 million happy and active users. Reviews and survey results drive our multinational research and development team. YI Technology strives to always provide quality products, and we are proud to receive 99% positive feedback from our customers.

