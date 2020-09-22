YI Technology Unveils Two New Advanced Artificial Intelligence Home Security Solutions

YI has pioneered the development of a series of AI-enabled camera processing integrated circuits (ICs) which power Kami Mini and YI Dome Camera U. The sophisticated System-On-a-Chip (SoC) processing leverages Edge-based AI allowing for more advanced computing, fewer false alerts, and guaranteed access to AI features whether or not the user has a cloud subscription. Embedding the advanced AI chip in the camera also reduces detection latency because detection happens directly on the device rather than sending it to the cloud and waiting for a return signal.

Kami Mini & YI Dome Camera U Smart Features:

AI-Based Alerts & Face Detection: Equipped with the latest Edge Computing enabled chip, users can review all the faces that appear in their clips directly in the YI Home or Kami Home Apps .

Kami Mini Indoor Camera

The Kami Mini is designed for those who simply want reliable monitoring inside their home. Packed inside the 4.5 inch smart home monitoring solution are all the features needed to protect the family and home at a value.

Dimensions: 80mm x 114 mm x 32 mm (4.49" x 1.26" x 3.15")

80mm x 114 mm x 32 mm (4.49" x 1.26" x 3.15") Weight: 135g/4.8 oz. (Net Weight)

YI Dome Camera U

The YI Dome U is a smart home security solution for busy, budget-conscious people who want peace of mind without the hassle and cost of drilling and rewiring, plus extra privacy control when the camera is not in use. It is designed for people who have larger spaces because it provides a full view, pet owners and those taking care of the elderly.

Complete Coverage with 360° Tracking : The YI Dome Camera U features direction control, bookmarkable locations, and motion tracking, allowing this camera to track up to 340° horizontally & 90° vertically to create 360° coverage.

Made with privacy in mind. Simply flip the lid of the camera to turn on "Sleep Mode" whenever you want to disable the camera's ability to record and set a PIN Code in the YI Home APP for an extra layer of protection. Dimensions: 72.6 mm x 72.6 mm x 103.7 mm (2.9" x 2.9" x 4")

72.6 mm x 72.6 mm x 103.7 mm (2.9" x 2.9" x 4") Weight: 185g/6.5 oz. (Net Weight)

"During the COVID-19 crisis when people are seeking greater control and security but are highly price conscious, we are pleased to be able to provide precisely this sense of safety at a low barrier to entry," said Sean Da, CEO of YI Technology, the parent company of Kami. "We worked full speed on the development of our Edge-based AI chips that power our newest devices to offer increased user privacy, improved processing speed and reduced service costs including cloud-based storage fees."

Pricing & Availability

Kami Mini Indoor Camera is now available to purchase on YITechnology.com and Amazon.com for $29.99. YI Dome Camera U is now available for pre-order on YITechnology.com and Amazon.com for $39.99 for a single unit and $77.99 for a two-pack. YI Dome Camera U will begin shipping in late 2020.

The YI and Kami Home apps for Android and iOS are tailored for all portfolio products with advanced functionalities including professional monitoring with "Home" and "Away" settings, real-time smart notifications and access to full-length activity alerts via secure cloud storage. All products come with lifetime free cloud service including 24 hour history and 6 second clips of motion or sound triggered alerts.

About YI Technology

Founded in 2014, YI Technology is dedicated to creating a future powered by Edge computing and intelligent video technology, where smart cameras and computer vision technology will enrich people's lives. Kami is the premium smart home security brand born from YI's extensive research and development in intelligent imaging. YI's worldwide development team consists of industry-leading experts with several decades of experience in imaging technology, algorithms, data analysis, cloud computing, and edge computing. For more information visit www.yitechnology.com or www.kamihome.com. Follow us on social media:

