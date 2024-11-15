Yi Zhou's In Between Stars and Scars Theatrical Release Kicks Off Awards Campaign

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yi Zhou, the acclaimed artist and filmmaker, is set to unveil her documentary In Between Stars and Scars: Masters of Cinema, a compelling tribute to the unsung heroes of the film industry. Featuring exclusive interviews and appearances by Academy Award® winners Cameron Crowe, Robert Richardson, Vittorio Storaro, Dante Ferretti, Giorgio Gregorini, and editor Thom Noble, the documentary celebrates the contributions of below-the-line artists whose work shapes the visual and auditory landscapes of cinema.

With its theatrical debut scheduled for November 29, 2024, the film will premiere via Colors of the Sun Ventures and includes a special awards campaign to honor the talents involved. View tickets and event details on Eventbrite. Additionally, a celebratory after-party will follow the screening for attendees and industry insiders. Reserve your spot at the after-party here.

Directed by Zhou, In Between Stars and Scars delves into the intricate processes that bring cinematic visions to life, spotlighting personal stories and professional insights from those who work behind the scenes. The film captures the essence of their artistry, showcasing how their talents merge to create powerful, evocative cinematic experiences. With the guidance of luminaries like Crowe, Storaro, and Ferretti, viewers gain an intimate understanding of what it takes to bring a film to fruition.

An evocative soundtrack, produced by Into The Sun Sounds, accompanies the documentary, blending classic and contemporary compositions with contributions from Bryan Ferry and Zhou herself. The music underscores the film's celebration of collaboration, harmonizing with its visual storytelling.

"This documentary pays tribute to the invisible orchestra of talents who give life to cinema. It's a celebration of dedication, creativity, and the power of collaboration," says Zhou. In Between Stars and Scars: Masters of Cinema is not just a documentary; it's a journey through the creative minds that shape the industry, offering film enthusiasts and aspiring creators alike a unique perspective on the magic that unfolds behind the camera.

For more information, visit Laemmle's official page for screening details.

