Yi Zhou's Into the Sun Banner Launches Transmedia Franchises for Royal Lands in the Metaverse and Beyond

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yi Zhou's Into The Sun Entertainment has officially launched its transmedia franchise around The Royal House of Savoy (Italy's famed Royal family), after revealing in 2021 that a Metaverse experience was being created to compliment the movie and TV series already in the works: www.intothesunmetaverse.com

The Royal House of Savoy in the Metaverse experience is hosted on Roblox and designed by Yi Zhou and YiZhouStudio. In this expanded world, players experience a new level of entertainment where they architect their fairy tale and have the ability to wear Royal House of Savoy clothing and specially created outfits, and explore a world centered around a royal castle. Audiences can experience the early stages of The House of Savoy Metaverse in Roblox here.

Said Zhou, "We are happy to create a one-of-a-kind Royal House of Savoy experience in our metaverse and are thrilled to develop the IP as a movie, tv-series, and fashion brand adjacent to the Metaverse realm. We are excited to launch ROYAL HOUSE OF SAVOY METAVERSE, and bring you royal lands and properties you can purchase."

https://www.roblox.com/games/9773204785/The-house-of-Savoy-in-the- Metaverse

Stars and Scars in the Metaverse is an infinite game-based piece dedicated to the idea of immortality which is linked to the concept of the Metaverse itself. The Game has been entirely designed by YiZhou, YiZhouStudio, and produced by Into the Sun Entertainment and Into the Sun Films, and Moon Prism Entertainment.The movie is shot in Roblox where the set consists of a pod system that will be also featured in the upcoming sci-fi feature film "Stars and Scars" in preproduction since early 2021 by Into the Sun Entertainment and Into the Sun Films.

https://www.roblox.com/games/9773180608/Stars-and-Scars-in-the-Metaverse

Into the Sun Metaverse Yi Zhou's Into the Sun banner has launched the first metaverse studio and created metaverse feature films and content operated by her Into the Sun Entertainment in California: based in with Moon Prism Entertainment LTD and Into the Sun Films as its subsidiary.

https://www.roblox.com/games/9082687360/Into-the-Sun-Metaverse

Global Intuition in the Metaverse is pleased to present our clothing brand Global Intuition in the Metaverse. For the first time, Global Intuition's pieces can be bought directly in the Roblox shopping section where people can experience their style.

The metaverse catwalk set in Roblox has been created to experience a real and exciting fashion show where people can role play at the same time modeling and being a spectator.

https://www.roblox.com/games/9773377684/Global-Intuition-in-the-Metaverse

