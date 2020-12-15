Yianni Garcia Joins NMB As Chief Marketing Officer

"I'm thrilled to join the NMB family and to be part of their impressive growth," said Yianni Garcia. "I'm excited to join a company that shares my passion for helping people achieve their dream of homeownership, including underserved Spanish-speaking communities with the Americasa brand."

Richard Steinberg, Chairman and Founder of NMB & Americasa said, "Yianni's enthusiasm and innovative thinking will be hugely valuable to our organization in the years ahead."

"We are building a world-class marketing platform to help maximize and sustain our growth during all market conditions," said Jodi Hall, President of NMB & Americasa. "Yianni is the ideal builder for our brands and marketing capabilities."

NMB looks forward to seeing how Yianni Garcia's marketing and brand building experience will help accelerate growth in 2020 and beyond.

About Nationwide Mortgage Bankers

Nationwide Mortgage Bankers provide agency and non-agency products to loan officers within the mortgage industry. NMB was born with the vision of demystifying mortgages through transparency, education, and customer support. NMB's mission is to be our clients' and referral partners' trusted advisors, guiding them through the home financing process with the highest level of service and professionalism.

About Americasa

Americasa (DBA NMB) provides agency and non-agency products to a dedicated team of trusted advisors for the Hispanic community, guiding them through the home-financing process with an appreciation for their culture and language. Americasa's mission is to be our Hispanic clients' and referral partners' trusted advisors, guiding them through the home financing process with the highest level of service and professionalism.

