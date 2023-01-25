Yida Gao, Shima Capital Recognized for Prolific Deal Activity

They were amongst several other top-tier Web3 venture capital funds

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto news outlet The Block's Digital Asset Funding Landscape report was released last week and named Shima Capital one of the most active Web3 venture capital funds in the world in 2022. Shima Capital was founded by Yida Gao (Forbes 30 Under 30) in 2021 and is swiftly approaching 200-lifetime deals.



The report highlighted ten of the Most Active Investors (MAIs) which stood out the most, listing Shima Capital alongside other luminary venture capital funds such as Animoca Brands, Jump Capital, and Big Brain Holdings. Those ten Most Active Investors accounted for 644 unique deals in 2022. Not surprisingly, all funds were more active during the first half of the year as compared to the second half. Even with market conditions what they are, Shima Capital still found themselves investing in more than 100 of the aforementioned 644 deals.



Shima Capital, active since 2021, officially introduced itself to the world in August of 2022 via its fund launch announcement in Blockworks, and was also picked up by Cointelegraph and Coindesk.



At the time, Yida Gao, the fund's founder and Managing General Partner, said, "We see a pocket of opportunity that's missing in the capital stack for Web3 in being the first institutional capital in the pre-seed." He continued, "We're trying to be the missing layer in Web3."



Yida Gao and his team at Shima Capital have identified several diverse verticals to invest in, ranging from decentralized finance (DeFi), regenerative finance (ReFi), blockchain gaming, cross-chain infrastructure, and applications, to name a few. Gaming holds the largest percentage amongst verticals in Shima's portfolio.



When he founded Shima Capital almost two years ago, Yida Gao's investment strategy was to back great founders. This was his philosophy throughout 2022 and there's no doubt that this will continue to be his approach in 2023 and beyond.



Although the pace of investments has slowed for Shima Capital and all other Web3 venture capital firms, the quality of investment will continue to be as high as ever for Yida Gao's growing fund.



Click here for more on The Block's Digital Asset Funding Landscape report.



About Shima Capital



Shima Capital is a leading early-stage VC firm investing in disruptive blockchain companies. The fund is deeply focused on taking a hands-on approach and working closely with its portfolio companies to provide the most sweat equity per dollar invested.



As teams in Web3 push the frontier of innovation, Shima helps hire talent, build community, amplify narratives, and foster the acceleration of technical research and development. Shima is composed of seasoned investors, accomplished operators, and former founders who align on a mission to support all-star teams with building and scaling generational companies. For more https://shima.capital/



