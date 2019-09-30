Yield Growth Announces 5 New European Compliance Certificates Issued for Urban Juve Products Completing European Registration for a Total of 8 Hemp Oil Infused Products

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) is pleased to announce 5 more Urban Juve products have each received a Compliance Certificate completing registration of the products in the European Union, bringing the total number of European registered products to 8. The newly approved products include Terpene-Rich Face Moisturizer with Hemp Oil & Pomegranate Oil for Dry Skin, Terpene-Rich Face Moisturizer with Hemp Oil & Helichrysum Flower Water for Oily Skin, Hydrating Body Oil, Nurturing Body Oil and Energizing Body Oil.

Eight Urban Juve products now registered in the European Union.

Urban Juve is expecting European approval within the month for three additional products currently for sale in North America, and it has begun the registration process for 4 more products - an all natural deodorant and Lip Gloss Therapy with Hemp Oil in 3 colours.

Urban Juve is a hemp-powered skin care line the brings together Ayurvedic teachings and modern science. It is focused on delivering true rejuvenation from the inside out. Its natural, effective products are infused with high quality botanicals, including hemp root oil which is crafted through its proprietary extraction process. Urban Juve products are targeted to the wellness-conscious consumer, with a primary target market of Millenials (ages 22 - 37) and a strong secondary market of Gen X (ages 38 - 53).

Urban Juve products will be featured in the Vogue Beauty Highlight sections of this year's September, October and November issues of UK Vogue, each with an expected audience of 4.1 million readers. Also, Urban Juve will be featured in UK Vanity Fair's first ever beauty showcase in the November 2019 issue. With increasing brand exposure in the UK, Urban Juve is now looking to secure a distribution alliance in the United Kingdom.

Urban Juve is building a robust international distribution platform with distribution partners who have access to 44,000 retail points of sale. Recently, Urban Juve announced distribution deals in Canada, Colombia, Brazil, Greece and Cyprus.

As proposed legislation across the European Union continues to bring cannabis closer to the mainstream, high-end cannabis products are gaining popularity. With a total population over 508 million, the EU represents massive market potential for Urban Juve products.

Jefferies estimates that the CBD beauty industry will reach US $25 billion within 10 years and that it could account for 10 - 15% of global skin care sales. Jefferies says, "The Global Beauty & Personal Care market neared $465 billion in 2017 and is ripe for disruption from Cannabis-based products."

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. develops, manufactures and distributes cannabis and hemp infused luxury product brands Urban Juve and Wright & Well and has a catalogue of over 200 wellness and beauty formulas. It intends to disrupt the international wellness market, which is a $4.2 Trillion Global Economy, according to the Global Wellness Institute, by connecting ancient healing with modern science and technology. Its management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers, and Aritzia. Yield Growth serves mainstream luxury consumers who seek sophisticated wellness products. It has 12 patent applications filed for its proprietary extraction technology and formulas. Yield Growth is building sophisticated international distribution channels in North America, South America and Europe and has multiple revenue streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and #findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

