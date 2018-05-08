Yieldbot and Placed, Inc. Partner to Help Brands Attribute Offline Visits to Digital Media

"The commitment to our clients is that Yieldbot media delivers the outcomes they value," says Yieldbot president, Chris Copeland. "We are forming this partnership with Placed and its industry leading measurement solution to continue to improve our offering and give our clients validation that their investments are working in a meaningful way to their business."

This alliance represents an opportunity for brands to deepen their understanding of campaign impact. Using proprietary machine learning algorithms, Yieldbot offers clients the ability to efficiently connect with their customers in more meaningful ways by providing insight into their real-time intent. Under the agreement Placed's precision data on location visitation will be used to optimize media in-flight against brand customer activity and measure overall campaign effectiveness in driving in-store visits.

"We are excited for the opportunity to team up with Yieldbot and provide brands with a more complete picture of how their digital media translates into physical action," says David Shim, CEO for Placed. "With this alliance, customers can benefit from Yieldbot's intent based targeting on the front end and then measure follow through efficacy with our location visitation data."

About Yieldbot

Yieldbot is the leader in delivering targeted digital media to drive guaranteed actions. Leveraging real-time consumer intent data, Yieldbot enables brands to connect in the moment of greatest potential influence to a buying decision and move beyond reliance on desktop-centric cookie-based ad decisions. All built on a transparent, mobile-first marketplace, and a suite of proprietary tools to ensure no wasted media and guaranteed performance toward a brand's desired outcome.

Yieldbot is headquartered in New York with offices in Bentonville, Boston, Chicago, Minneapolis and Portland. For more information, please visit: http://www.yieldbot.com.

About Placed, Inc.

Placed, Inc. is the leader in location analytics and offline attribution. Measuring over 300 million devices on a monthly basis, Placed provides the most comprehensive understanding of consumers' offline behaviors by utilizing over 2.8 billion directly measured visits. Connecting the digital and physical worlds, Placed operates independent of media to deliver the industry standard in attributing ad exposures to store visits across 500+ brands, and 350+ publishers.

