YieldFX to Launch FLEX, a Decentralized Foreign Currency Exchange on Hedera

FLEX will unlock access to global currency yields and FX trading for retail investors and SMBs

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YieldFX, a digital finance platform bridging traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), today announced the forthcoming launch of its decentralized foreign currency exchange, FLEX, on the Hedera Network. This launch represents a significant milestone in democratizing access to global foreign currency investments and yield opportunities for everyday investors.

Historically, lucrative strategies like foreign exchange carry trades and high-yield currency deposits have been the exclusive domain of major banks and financial institutions. YieldFX aims to level the playing field by introducing tokenized, interest-bearing foreign currency deposits—tradable in real time—empowering retail investors and small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to participate securely in global yield markets.

FLEX leverages a novel hybrid market-making model that combines onchain automated market maker (AMM) liquidity with off-chain institutional liquidity providers. This dual approach is designed to deepen liquidity, tighten FX spreads, and ensure optimal pricing and execution for users.

By using regulatory compliant tokenized deposits for settlement, FLEX enables seamless on- and off-ramping and significantly reduces transaction costs. Additionally, depositors can earn extra yield through single-sided liquidity provisioning, without the exposure to impermanent loss typical of DeFi protocols.

The launch will also introduce the YFX token, which will serve as the backbone of the ecosystem. YFX is a utility and governance token that will be used to pay transaction and liquidity borrowing fees, maintain margin balances, and reward depositors and liquidity providers.

"Decentralizing FX markets is the holy grail of the crypto industry, but most approaches are dogmatic and unable to break into mainstream markets," said Rajiv Sohal, Founder of YieldFX. "FLEX, with its novel fluid liquidity model, has the potential to break through and lead the way."

"We've seen how the world's largest banks benefit from FX spreads and carry trades, while retail investors and small businesses are shut out," added Doug Jordan, Co-Founder of YieldFX. "YieldFX changes that by giving individuals and institutions a simple, secure way to access high-yield deposits and low-cost FX trading. This launch is about leveling the playing field."

Built on Hedera, an enterprise-grade distributed ledger with low latency and low-cost fees, FLEX is designed to support high transaction volumes typical of FX markets. FLEX will also integrate with popular ecosystem projects such as HashPack and SaucerSwap.

"The launch of the FLEX exchange represents a pragmatic application of blockchain technology to address real market inefficiencies in foreign exchange," said Gregg Bell, Chief Business Officer at HBAR Inc., a subsidiary of the Hedera Foundation. "Hedera's infrastructure is purpose-built to support these regulated, scalable use cases and we look forward to seeing YieldFX bring accessible currency yields to a global audience."

The initial pilot launch will focus on the U.S.–India corridor, targeting the $165 billion held by the Indian diaspora in low-yield INR deposits, as well as foreign investments from India under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS). Broader expansion to additional currencies and markets will follow.

For more information, visit www.yieldfx.co or access the demo app at me.yieldfx.co .

About YieldFX

YieldFX is a digital finance platform delivering tokenized, FX-linked deposits to global users through smart contracts and regulated custody. Designed for transparency, compliance, and accessibility, YieldFX enables individuals and institutions to earn yield on foreign currency cash—such as INR, MXN, or BRL—held with trusted financial partners. By leveraging distributed ledger technology, YieldFX provides programmable access to real-world yield, especially in underbanked and remittance-heavy markets where traditional banking infrastructure falls short.

About Hedera Foundation

Hedera Foundation accelerates the development, impact and adoption of the Hedera network. The Foundation provides grants, subject matter expertise, and ecosystem support to help developers build applications across tokenization, DeFi, AI, and sustainability sectors. The team spans engineering, marketing, business development, and finance to empower entrepreneurs and organizations to innovate on the Hedera network.

Media Contact: Neshiva Chan ( [email protected] )

SOURCE YieldFX