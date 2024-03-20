YIELDSTREET LAUNCHES NEW SOLUTIONS FOR INVESTING IN PRIVATE MARKETS POWERED BY INSIGHTS FROM WILSHIRE

New model portfolios and expanded investment opportunities seamlessly bring institutional-quality alternatives to individual investors

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yieldstreet, a leading private market investing platform, and Wilshire Advisors LLC ("Wilshire"), a global advisor with more than $1 trillion in assets under advisement, today announced a strategic partnership that intends to revolutionize investor access to institutional-quality alternative investments. By combining Yieldstreet's cutting-edge technology and private markets expertise with Wilshire's decades of data, analytics, and due diligence, this partnership will deliver a holistic solution for investors seeking diversified, passive exposure to private markets.

The collaboration will launch with a pioneering suite of model portfolios designed to help Yieldstreet's 500,000+ members construct balanced, diversified alternative asset portfolios. Designed in partnership with Wilshire's senior investment team, these custom portfolios leverage the same framework Wilshire uses to manage the asset allocations of some of the world's largest pension funds and endowments. Through Yieldstreet's platform, investors will now have access to institutional-grade portfolio construction tools and the latest market research that have contributed to major institutions' private market strategies for over 40 years.

The partnership extends beyond model portfolios. Investors on Yieldstreet will also gain access to a broader array of private markets investment opportunities — sourced and vetted by Wilshire's global alternative investments team. In 2023, Wilshire's global alternative investments team sourced more than 3,600 investment opportunities, ultimately deploying $1.8B+ across 67 investments on behalf of discretionary and advisory clients, globally.

"Every investment portfolio is going to have alternatives as a core component, and Yieldstreet is the driving force behind this shift," said Michael Weisz, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Yieldstreet. "We're not just talking about making alternatives accessible; we're actually doing it. With the launch of our groundbreaking model portfolios backed by Wilshire's deep experience, we're giving investors the keys to the same sophisticated strategies that institutions have used to drive returns for decades – making it easier than ever to seamlessly build and manage diversified private markets portfolios."

"Private markets are the new frontier for qualified investors, and Wilshire is at the forefront of democratizing access to these investments and the returns, lower volatility, and increased portfolio diversification that come with them," said Jason Schwarz, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and President of Wilshire. "This collaboration with Yieldstreet will deliver a seamless experience with institutional-grade investment solutions to meet an increasing demand."

Together, Yieldstreet and Wilshire aim to bridge the information and access gap between institutions and individual investors. By combining Yieldstreet's private markets distribution capabilities with Wilshire's analytical expertise, the partnership will enhance the private markets ecosystem and provide investors with the tools, resources, and knowledge necessary to incorporate alternatives for better portfolio diversification.

About Yieldstreet

With more than 500,000 members, Yieldstreet is a leading private market investing platform, helping investors diversify their portfolios with alternative assets spanning real estate, private credit, legal finance, art and more. The platform is differentiated by its ten asset classes, institutional due diligence standards, strong track record, and commitment to a seamless investor experience.

About Wilshire

Wilshire is a leading global financial services firm and trusted partner to a diverse range of approximately 500 leading institutional investors and financial intermediaries. Our clients rely on us to improve investment outcomes for a better future. Wilshire advises on over $1.2 trillion in assets and manages $86 billion in assets as of September 30, 2023. Wilshire is headquartered in the United States with offices worldwide.

Yieldstreet Contacts:

Zoey Gottlieb / Clare Burrows

Prosek Partners

[email protected]

Wilshire Contacts:

[email protected]

+1 805 256 5674

Disclosures

Alternative investments involve specific risks that may be greater than those associated with traditional investments; are not suitable for all clients; and intended for experienced and sophisticated investors who meet specific suitability requirements and are willing to bear the high economic risks of the investment. Investments of this type may engage in speculative investment practices; carry additional risk of loss, including possibility of partial or total loss of invested capital, due to the nature and volatility of the underlying investments; and are generally considered to be illiquid due to restrictive repurchase procedures. These investments may also involve different regulatory and reporting requirements, complex tax structures, and delays in distributing important tax information.

We believe our 10 alternative asset classes, track record across 470+ investments, third party reviews, and history of innovation makes Yieldstreet "The leading platform for private market investing," as compared to other private market investment platforms.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking statements," which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue," or "believe," or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual events, results or actual performance may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Nothing contained herein may be relied upon as a guarantee, promise, assurance or a representation as to the future.

This document does not constitute advice nor should it be construed or is intended to be a recommendation to purchase, sell or hold or a solicitation to deal in any security or financial product or otherwise to be investment, tax, financial, accounting, legal, regulatory or compliance advice. It is provided for information purposes only and on the understanding that the recipient has sufficient knowledge and experience to be able to understand and make their own evaluation of the proposals and services described herein, any risks associated therewith and any related legal, tax, accounting or other material considerations. To the extent that the reader has any questions regarding the applicability of any specific issue discussed above to their specific portfolio or situation, prospective investors are encouraged to contact YieldStreet or consult with the professional advisor of their choosing.

SOURCE Yieldstreet