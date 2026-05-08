DRAMMEN, Norway, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Board-level and semiconductor test data are often analyzed separately, limiting correlation across the product lifecycle. Linking PCB assembly (PCBA) test results, including in-circuit and functional test, with upstream wafer, sort, and final test data remains difficult, particularly in photonics, advanced packaging, and high-density integration environments. yieldWerx and WATS announce a partnership to bridge this gap in the PCB test and semiconductor manufacturing workflows.

yieldWerx and WATS Partner to Bridge PCB Test with Chip-Level Manufacturing Data

WATS is a test data management platform purpose-built for electronics manufacturers. It captures, standardizes, and analyzes high-volume test data from PCBA (printed circuit board assembly) production environments, including in-circuit test (ICT), functional test, and final test, giving engineers real-time visibility into board-level yield, anomalies, and quality metrics across the production line.

yieldWerx operates at the semiconductor level, connecting data across wafer fabrication, wafer sort, die, and packaged device test. Its enterprise analytics platform enables advanced yield analysis, traceability, and root cause investigation from design through silicon manufacturing.

Together, the platforms address the full product stack. This allows manufacturers to correlate PCBA-level signals with silicon quality data, improving visibility across test stages and enabling more effective analysis of yield and reliability issues.

Customer and industry benefits include:

Real-time PCBA test visibility for faster identification of yield and quality issues

Improved correlation between board-level test results and upstream chip or wafer data

Reduced time spent reconciling data across disconnected systems

Earlier detection of cross-stage patterns impacting yield and reliability

Faster root cause analysis spanning silicon, assembly, and board-level test

Better alignment between electronics manufacturing and semiconductor supply chain

The combined solution supports open architectures, APIs, and flexible deployment models, enabling integration without large-scale system changes.

About yieldWerx

yieldWerx is an enterprise analytics platform connecting data across the semiconductor product lifecycle, from design and wafer fabrication through wafer sort, die, and packaged device test, enabling advanced yield analysis, traceability, and data-driven decision-making across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments.

About WATS

WATS is a test data management and analytics platform developed by Virinco, built to collect, standardize, and analyze data from electronics manufacturing test systems. It provides real-time visibility into board-level performance across ICT, functional test, and final test operations, helping engineers monitor yield, detect anomalies, and improve quality at high volume.

Statements from Leadership

"We are excited to partner with yieldWerx. Our customers manufacture complex electronics where board-level test data alone only tells part of the story. By connecting PCBA production test data with yieldWerx's upstream semiconductor intelligence, we can give them a more complete picture of their product quality and yield." -- Tom Lomsdalen, CEO, Wats

"Our customers have been asking for a unified view that links semiconductor yield data with downstream electronics test results, and this partnership delivers exactly that. Together, yieldWerx and WATS empower engineering teams to move faster on root cause analysis, reduce escapes, and make smarter decisions across the entire product lifecycle." -- Aftkhar Aslam, CEO, yieldWerx

For further information, please visit https://www.yieldWerx.com or https://www.Wats.com/.

Company contacts:

yieldWerx

Tina Shimizu

Chief Marketing Director

+1 888-929-4022

[email protected]

WATS

Vidar Grønås

CSO

[email protected]

SOURCE yieldWerx.com