PLANO, Texas, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- yieldWerx is a leading innovator in semiconductor test data analytics. Its advanced data analysis capabilities and real-time alert systems for improved decision-making empower semiconductor companies to focus on innovation, while ensuring product quality. yieldWerx solutions enable clients to identify yield limiters and facilitate manufacturing process enhancements, resulting in increased yields.

yieldWerx Partners with Clients to Reach Zero-Defect Targets through Enhanced Data Analytics

yieldWerx has deployed the yieldWerx Platform across multiple semiconductor companies, enabling them to automatically load semiconductor test data, and identify high-risk die for shipments bound for automotive customers using yieldWerx's Part Average Test (PAT, Outlier Control, and Good Die in Bad Neighborhoods (GDBN) pattern recognition algorithms and modules. The resulting wafer maps are monitored and controlled from an acceptable yield loss perspective before electronic assembly maps are automatically generated in a variety of formats to support test and assembly equipment. All of this coupled with the fact that yieldWerx is integrated into a customer's Manufacturing Execution System (MES) allows lots to be placed on hold for Engineering Lot Disposition in real time.

Notably, Diodes Incorporated (a leading global manufacturer and supplier of high-quality analog, discrete, logic, and mixed-signal semiconductor products to the world's leading companies in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer electronics, and communications markets) has recently adopted yieldWerx's platform to help enhance quality control in support of its commitment to continuous improvement.

"yieldWerx was able to rapidly deploy Part Average Test & Quality Monitoring functionality (SBL, SYL) to Diodes including integrations with its Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES). Diodes is planning to ramp additional products onto the yieldWerx modules, and we look forward to working with Diodes further on how we can realize additional business value and help them penetrate new markets and customers." said Aftkhar Aslam, CEO of yieldWerx.

"Diodes Incorporated is committed to building best-in-class performance and quality products tailored for automotive applications. Within our commitment to excellence, the integration of advanced analytics in our manufacturing operations is one of many methods used in our product development and manufacturing processes to help ensure the production of high-quality products for automotive applications. YieldWerx's algorithms have played an important role in propelling Diodes towards its zero-defect goal.", said Pooya Forghani, General Manager and Vice President of Power Management Products at Diodes Incorporated.

