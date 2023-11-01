Yili Reports Record High Revenue Approaching 100 Billion Yuan in the First Three Quarters of FY2023

News provided by

Yili Group

01 Nov, 2023, 09:28 ET

HOHHOT, China, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 30, Yili Group released its financial results for the first three quarters of FY2023. During the reporting period, the company's revenue amounted to 97.404 billion yuan (approx. USD 13.32 billion) and net profit rose by 16.36%.

These record high figures indicate a continuous improvement in Yili's core business capabilities. The Asian dairy giant continued to step up the application of R&D outcomes, evidenced by the launch of a series of innovative healthy products that have received positive feedback from consumers.

Continue Reading
Yili reports record high revenue approaching 100 billion yuan in the first three quarters of FY2023 (PRNewsfoto/Yili Group)
Yili reports record high revenue approaching 100 billion yuan in the first three quarters of FY2023 (PRNewsfoto/Yili Group)

In terms of business units, Yili's liquid milk business secured its leading position in the segment with accelerated growth throughout Q1 to Q3. It reported a revenue of 65.432 billion yuan (approx. USD 8.93 billion) from January to September, a year-on-year increase of 2.07%, and the growth rate reached 8.48% in the strong third quarter. Adult milk powder continued its strong growth, leading the segment with its market share rising to 23.9%. The rapidly growing ice cream business also topped the segment in terms of market share and reported a revenue of 10.383 billion yuan (approx. USD 1.42 billion).

The achievements are attributable to Yili's strong capabilities in transforming its key innovation outcomes into top-selling new products. Benefiting from its digital-oriented upgrading across the entire value chain, the company has seen significant progress in overall business efficiency which is shaping Yili's new competitive advantages. While driving robust development in business performance, Yili's digitalized operation system is also contributing to a sustainable dairy industry, representing success both commercially and socially.

In upstream segments of the industry, Yili has adopted a recycling-oriented sustainability model. It has built a number of ecological smart farms that are equipped with intelligent, low-carbon and eco-friendly facilities. Featuring full-process unmanned operations, the smart farm system pioneers the industry in enhancing efficiency and promoting green and sustainable transformation. The system is also being introduced across China as part of Yili's efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of the entire dairy industry.

At midstream level, Yili has built five net-zero carbon factories and had 31 factories certified as state-level "green factories". In addition, all of its factories in China have completed digitalized upgrades. Embracing digital empowerment and recycling technology, Yili manages to multiply production efficiency and propel green manufacturing.

Towards the downstream, Yili remains a trendsetter in promoting sustainable consumption by adopting eco-friendly packaging. Its SATINE Environmentally Sustainable Packaging with No Ink or Printing won the IDF Dairy Innovation Award, as a recognition of its innovative solutions for reducing carbon footprint.

The company's years of efforts in the ESG field have also earned high recognition from the capital market. In the MSCI ESG Ratings 2023, Yili also received Grade A rating, the highest among all A-share listed dairy producers.

Image Attachments Links:

   Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=442984

   Caption: Yili reports record high revenue approaching 100 billion yuan in the first three quarters of FY2023

SOURCE Yili Group

Also from this source

Le groupe Yili participe au Sommet mondial de l'industrie laitière 2023

Le groupe Yili participe au Sommet mondial de l'industrie laitière 2023

Du 16 au 19 octobre, le Sommet mondial de l'industrie laitière 2023 de la FIL, dont le thème était « Potentiel illimité, possibilités infinies »,...
Yili Group asiste a la Cumbre Mundial Láctea 2023

Yili Group asiste a la Cumbre Mundial Láctea 2023

Del 16 al 19 de octubre, se celebró en Chicago la Cumbre Mundial Láctea IDF 2023, con el tema "Potencial ilimitado, posibilidades infinitas", para...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Image1

Green Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.