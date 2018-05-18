Yingli Green Energy Announces Update in Relation to Medium-Term Notes

BAODING, China, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited (NYSE: YGE) ("Yingli Green Energy" or the "Company"), one of the world's leading solar panel manufacturers, today announced that a PRC court has ruled that Baoding Tianwei Yingli New Energy Company Limited ("Tianwei Yingli"), a subsidiary of the Company, should repay the remaining principle and overdue penalty of the medium-term notes due October 13, 2015 (the "2010 MTNs") and the principle, interest, and overdue penalty of the medium-term notes due May 12, 2016 (the "2011 MTNs") issued by Tianwei Yingli to one of the holders (the "Note Holder") of those MTNS, who filed lawsuits against Tianwei Yingli to recover such amounts as described in the Company's announcement dated on September 1, 2017. The principal amount of the MTNs held by the Note Holder as recognized by the court was RMB65.7 million, representing approximately 3.7% of the total amount of the 2011 MTNs and 2010 MTNs that are still outstanding. The overdue penalties recognized by the court would be calculated at a daily penalty interest rate of 0.021% and will continue to accrue before actual payment thereof. Tianwei Yingli plans to appeal the judgment while continuing to seek a mutually beneficial solution with the Note Holder out of court.
About Yingli Green Energy
Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited (NYSE: YGE), known as "Yingli Solar," is one of the world's leading solar panel manufacturers. Yingli Green Energy's manufacturing covers the photovoltaic value chain from ingot casting and wafering through solar cell production and PV module assembly. Headquartered in Baoding, China, Yingli Green Energy has more than 20 regional subsidiaries and branch offices and has distributed more than 20 GW solar panels to customers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.yinglisolar.com and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Weibo.
